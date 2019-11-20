The Emmett City Council addressed then sidetracked a couple of issues relating to the use of cell phones at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Councilman Michael Stout brought forth a couple of motions to ban the use of cell phones – first in City Council chambers during meetings, and the second to invoke an ordinance to ban the use of mobile hand held devices while operating a motor vehicle in the City of Emmett.
The initial motion addressed the use of cell phones by city officials during the course of City Council meetings. Stout suggested the prohibition of their use on two grounds.
The first was a concern in regards to potential open public meeting law violations and the potential inclusion of any cell phone communication during that time frame in public records disclosure requests.
The second reason given was simple courtesy and less distraction to the proceedings of the meeting.
Questions of the difference between using cell phone devices and lap top computers that are permitted currently were raised. Agreement was reached to have city attorney Jake Sweeten look further into the issue and see how other municipalities are handling the issue.
Stout’s second motion called for the City of Emmett to institute a ban on hand-held devices while operating a motor vehicle in the city. Councilman Tona Henderson seconded the motion.
Sixteen states have invoked such limitations including Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada. The Idaho law bans only texting while driving and efforts to extend the ban have failed.
As a result of no action at the state level, city and county officials have passed their own bans. In the Treasure Valley the city of Meridian has adopted a ban, Nampa and Ada County are considering doing the same.
The biggest concern voiced during discussion of the motion was the ability to enforce the ordinance if enacted.
“We don’t have the ability to make it effective,” Emmett City Police Chief Steve Kunka said. “We have no officers on our small staff that are dedicated just to traffic issues as they do in larger departments like Meridian.”
An ordinance in the city limits that does not extend to the rest of the county could also create confusion for both motorists and law enforcement jurisdiction.
Stout addressed that issue and had already discussed with the County Commissioners a companion ordinance for the entire county.
The council voted 4-2 against the motion but agreed to seek a joint meeting with the County to further discuss the issue.