While COVID pandemic restrictions ground most of the Treasure Valley Christmas events to a halt in 2020, many have returned this year. Gem County traditions were less disrupted last year and with a few exceptions, have returned to normal this year.
One element of Christmas tradition in Emmett, however, originated with COVID circumstances last year and was continued by popular demand last week.
Emmett’s classic firetruck has been recommissioned as a “preview sleigh” for Santa. Four nights last week the city vehicle toured different sections of the city with Santa and Mrs. Claus on board, making a last check of naughty or nice lists in each neighborhood.
The notable guests from the North Pole were escorted in part by Sparky, the fire dog and harassed at times by appearances from the Grinch himself.
Created last year as a substitute for a visit to Santa for Emmett youngsters, the siren warnings and alerts to bring kids out of their homes to get an early glimpse of the visitor they hope will return on his own this week was well received. Thus the encore this week. Popularity of the effort might last beyond COVID according to those privy to Santa’s future plans.
Christmas season 2020 in the Treasure Valley was very much converted to virtual events. Gem County continued with a number of its more open air events, added the Santa ride through town, but some staples of Holiday fare were postponed.
Returning to the social schedule for 2021 were the Festival of Trees and the Emmett Community Playhouse filled the vacancy left by the suspension of the All-Church Musical. Many churches who did not have Christmas Eve or even Christmas week services a year ago, are breaking out the candles for special services this week.
New Year’s Eve traditions appear to currently be on pace to return in full swing next week. Look for details on the newest version of the Emmett Cherry Rise in next week’s Messenger Index.
