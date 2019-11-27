Experience the magical lighting of the Christmas tree with your community or the nighttime lighted street parade featuring the main star Santa Claus and his elf! Enjoy listening to the Shadow Butte Honor Choir and Miss Gem County sing at Bowman Memorial Park or watch a free movie.
This fun day begins at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Santa’s One Stop Shop at the Gem County Recreation Center in downtown Emmett. Time to do some important Christmas shopping.
Inside booths include: Handmade Items by Velma, Chalk Couture by Esma, TF Designs and Supplies, Dianna’s $5.00 Bling – Paparazzi, Colorstreet by Dione, Items by Elana, Honey by Mark, Baked Goods by Girl Scouts, DNA Wear, Jay’s Musical Scents — Scentsy, Kerri’s Kreations Plus, Greeting cards by LWP Western Creations, Necklaces by Clarence, All Things Anew, Items by GCRD EMS Cheer, Crocheted Items by Sandra, Handmade Items by Peggy & Amanda, Handmade items by Joy, Challah Bread Home LLC by Svetlana, Items by Lorrie
Handmade items by Lilo, Handmade Items by Butterfield Designs, Items for PALS by Oralia, Leah Walker Inspirations, Crocheted items by Stacie Brock, New Life Christian Center and the Kiwanis will be selling food items.
Outside vendors are: Troll Yarn by Kayla & Dowdell Creations by Grace. Bowman Memorial Park Vendor is Bears Knight Out.
Trade a donated can of food for a photo with Santa! Pictures with Santa cost $1 or one canned good.
The lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and Bowman Memorial Park Lighting is set for 6 p.m.
Special Guests in the parade are Mayor Petrie, Shadow Butte Honor Choir, Ally — Miss Gem County, Brynn — 2020 Miss Idaho Jr High America, Emmett Marching Band, Santa and his Elf.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be available to purchase at Bowman Memorial Park by the Emmett High History Club.