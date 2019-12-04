Christmas decorating challenge issued

Businesses in Gem County are challenged to participate in the the 2019 Gem County Decorations Contest. Businesses with storefronts in Gem County are eligible for cash awards being provided by Idaho Power.
The contest will be participation focused and not judged. To be eligible for the raffle that will present three cash awards — $200, $100, and $50 – businesses simply need to complete an entry form and provide a photo of your holiday display.
Entry forms can be picked up and returned to Emmett Floral, 134 W. Main St. in Emmett or can be obtained and filed by email to dcolgan@atova.com Entries must be completed by 12 noon, Friday, Dec. 13. Winners will be notified on Monday, Dec. 16.
This event is being sponsored by the Gem County Chamber Economic Development Foundation and is open to all businesses in Gem County.