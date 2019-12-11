Christmas Cheer about to deliver

Final preparations were made last week to enable the Emmett Christmas Cheer program to deliver this Saturday, Dec. 14.
The distribution of Christmas Cheer baskets of food and toys for kids will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the office complex in the front portion of the Mitchell Industrial Park (the former Boise Cascade Mill).
Those picking up baskets are urged to enter the complex at the entrance off Cascade Road.
If for some reason those in need of baskets have not been able to complete the necessary paperwork requesting assistance prior to last week’s deadline, relief may still be provided Saturday morning at the distribution center. Level of assistance will depend on supplies on hand Saturday morning after earlier requests have been met.