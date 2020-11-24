Christmas canceled

The recent surge in coronavirus cases in Gem County, prompting the Southwest District Health Department to downgrade the county to Red Health Alert Status, has resulted in the cancellation of many traditional holiday events in the community.
Last week, the Gem County Recreation District, citing both the SWDH position and a general lack of parade entries, has cancelled its Magic on Main Street. Both the traditional vendor fueled holiday sale on Saturday, Nov. 28 and the evening night light parade have been canceled. The tree lighting will also not take place following the parade. A tree will be placed and decorated in Bowman Family Memorial Park but a lighting ceremony that normally draws hundreds to downtown Emmett will not take place on Saturday.
Numerous other events including most seasonal musical concerts and church programs are being curtailed this year.
Local stores, however, have made the necessary adjustments to meet physical distancing recommendations to remain open for holiday shopping. Shopping at home in Emmett may be a healthier and safer option this year and the economic impact to shop local can be critical in keeping local businesses open in the coming year.