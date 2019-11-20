The Gem County Historical Museum will be a fun place to spend your holiday time with family and friends. They will have crafts for the kids, holiday snacks and cookies and historical Christmas trees and displays Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 19. The Emmett Rotary Club and the Emmett High History Club will assist you with the fun.
Mark your calendars now to attend one, two or all three of these times: Saturday, Nov. 30, from noon until after the Christmas Parade; Saturday, Dec. 7 from noon until 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the museum.
This is a donation only fundraiser — business and/or personal donations are always welcome. The Rotary Club is still working on the Hunt House renovation, but funds are needed to have the asbestos removed so they can finish painting. Other structural items also need to be fixed so it can be a home where people can safely visit and see the many items from Governor Hunt’s life stored inside. Governor Hunt was the 5th Governor of the State of Idaho.
For more information call Meg at the museum 208-365-9530 or stop by at 501 E. 1st St.