A brisk, sunny Sunday afternoon walk with the family nearly turned into tragedy on Feb. 27 off the shores of Black Canyon Reservoir. Speedy responses and timely training, however, allowed Gem County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services and Gem County Fire District #1 to pull a man and two dogs from the icy waters in time to save their lives.
While all three victims suffered hyperthermia from the exposure, each were reported back to normal a week later. The drama of the previous Sunday, however, was still weighing on an out-of-state family who were thankful for the life-saving efforts at Triangle Park.
Identities of the family are withheld at the family’s request.
“We often drive out on Sundays to explore places with the family, just some adventuring together,” the mother told the Messenger Index a week later. “We had been to several areas in that part of Idaho but this was our first stop at that park area.”
What was to be a stroll in Triangle Park for the family of four and their two dogs was just that, according to the mother, until a decision was made “to unleash the dogs and let them run a bit.”
Within a few minutes the two labradoodles spied some birds and decided to give chase. Not paying heed to where they were running the pair raced onto the ice at the shoreline and were probably 100 to 150 feet from shore when the ice gave way, plunging both into the frigid waters.
The father, in immediate response, ventured out to recover the dogs but plunged through the ice as well before he could get to them.
The mother, on shore with two children, immediately called 911.
Fortunately a couple of Gem County Sheriff’s Officers were on patrol near the reservoir and responded along with paramedics.
GCSO Corporal Ted Shaver reported that by the time he had arrived the father had pulled himself out of the water and back up on the ice but was showing signs of severe hypothermia already.
“He was showing all the classic hypothermia signs – including slurred speak – and it was apparent he wasn’t going to be able to make his way back across the ice by himself,” Shaver said.
Shaver along with officer Craig Brown tied together ropes and secured them around Shaver’s waist and he slowly edged his way out on the ice to reach the father.
“That ice was slicker than snot and it certainly wasn’t very thick,” Shaver said.
Eventually the pair were able to pull the victim across the ice and to the shore where EMS personnel immediately loaded him into an ambulance. A quick check of his vitals and an air ambulance was ordered to meet the EMT’s at Valor for transport to Boise.
“At that point we really forgot about the dogs,” the mother recalled. “We were so scared, we just loaded up in the car and followed the ambulance.”
That’s when Gem County Fire District #1 and assistant fire chief Mike Welch stepped in – or rather slid in.
“It was apparent that at least one of the dogs was about to go down,” Welch said. “He was not paddling and fighting like the other was.”
Getting to them, however, was difficult. The dogs had fallen through in the middle of an ice sheet so reaching them from the open water side was out of the question. They would have to cross the ice.
Fortunately the Fire District had recently obtained an Rapid Deployment Craft – an inflatable boat designed for just this kind of situation. Once inflated, fire personnel were to be able to slide the raft over the ice to reach the dogs and then slowly pull them into the open end of the boat.
“We had just had a training session about a month before on this craft,”” Welch said. “It is designed for ice or swift water situations where you really can’t put an officer in jeopardy as well as the intended rescue victims. We had a trial run out at Sawyer’s Pond but this was our first real operation.”
In its first “live action” use, the RDC carried fireman Cody Wickers out on the ice. Wearing an ice rescue suit just in case he might slip into the water himself, Wickers was able to maneuver the craft, which is open at each end, and pull the dogs into the low level opening. The craft with both dogs and Wickers was then pulled back to shore.
The operation worked. Both dogs were retrieved and then immediately delivered to Dr. Dan Dombroski at Animal Medical Center in Emmett for hypothermia treatment.
Fortunately the father was treated in Boise and released later than day. The dogs got on overnight stay with the veterinarian and then were released the following day.
Instructions were given to the family for latent hypothermia symptoms to watch for but all three victims were back to normal by the end of the week.
“We were very fortunate,” the mother said. “While it seemed like an eternity waiting for help after the 911 call I know it was really just a couple of minutes. We are so thankful for the quick response and the care we all received.”
Shaver acknowledged that this is a difficult time of the year for ice and water conditions in Gem County. “The ice is not very thick and the ever-changing water levels make it very unpredictable. Pets aren’t aware of those elements and we all need to show extreme caution near water and ice for ourselves and for their sake.”