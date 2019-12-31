Cherry Rises in Emmett

For the fifth consecutive year, Emmett will usher in a New Year with the rising of a Cherry at the stroke of midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 31. The countdown to 2020 will begin at 11:30 p.m. at Bowman Memorial Park in downtown Emmett.
The illuminated cherry will begin its rise during the final minute of 2019 with an electronic countdown displayed directly on the cherry, courtesy of the engineering class at Payette River Regional Technical Academy.
Celebrants are invited to come early and roast your own s’mores over open fire pits. Some patio heaters will also be in place to take some of the chill off. Those who attend the free showing of Spiderman at the Frontier Cinema just prior to the midnight celebration will be provided with confetti to help ring in the New Year. Hot chocolate will be available from the EHS wrestling team. and hot drinks are also available at HeBrews across from the park.