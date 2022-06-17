After a one-year absence and a second-year modification, fans of the annual Cherry Festival in Emmett have seen most of their favorite features return with the 87th edition this week.
The Emmett Cherry Festival is traditionally one of the first summer community events in the Treasure Valley. Founded as a kickoff to the fruit harvest season, the festival takes its name from one of the earliest fresh fruit crops that mature in Idaho. While the Emmett Valley used to be home to thousands of acres of orchards and packing sheds, the industry remains vibrant as a u-pick local grown haven. And the cherry remains a symbol of the community.
More than 3,500 pounds of cherries are normally consumed during the festival. More than once during the 87 years of the event, local cherries weren’t quite ready and regional substitutes were provided. With the development of some earlier maturing varieties that has been less of a problem in recent years — and this year they have come through again.
Nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend before activities wind up Saturday night. The Saturday schedule is filled with things cherry - a pit spitting contest, a pie eating contest, and multitudes of cherry menu items in the food pavilions.
Live music and bandshell entertainment runs all day and evening.
Most of the activities are centered in Emmett City Park. Due to limited parking near the park, one-way streets have been designated in the neighboring areas for safer parking and traffic flow. A free shuttle service is also provided from the Gem County Fairgrounds for those not wanting to navigate downtown.
Saturday's signature event is the annual Cherry Festival Parade. The parade that starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday closes off Highway 52 for a couple of hours so spectators start lining Washington Avenue and Main Street normally by 5 p.m.
Not all the action is downtown Emmett.
The Valley of Plenty Quilters have been hosting a quilt show for a number of years, to run concurrent with the Cherry Festival. That tradition returns this year. Last year the quilters presented a single-day show but this year they are returning to a three-day event — but in a new location.
Over 100 handmade quilts are on display through 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Emmett Nazarene Church, 1144 N. Washington in Emmett. This is the 38th annual quilt show for the local group. A raffle of a quilt and other baskets takes place at 3 p.m.
The Living Museum returns to the Gem County Historical Museum on Saturday as well, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It features live demonstrations and authentic period appropriate dress in many of the museums exhibits. The museum is located just one-block south of City Park.
And if that's not enough, a Father's Day Demolition Derby is on tap Saturday night at the Gem County Fairgrounds, smashing begins at 8 p.m.