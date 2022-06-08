After a one-year absence and a second year modification, fans of the annual Cherry Festival in Emmett are about to see most of their favorite features return when the 87th edition returns next week.
The 2022 Festival officially kicked off on Saturday, June 4 with about 100 people showing up at D & B Supply for a launch of a series of events that will precede the four action packed days in Emmett City Park. That included the drawing of a handful of all-day carnival tickets, t-shirts and banners and the giveaway of 500 Cherry Festival D & B 5-gallon buckets.
Throughout this week there will be a series of events for certain aspects of the Cherry Festival, with most of them being directed at preparing for the expected crowds coming to Emmett, June 15-19. Event organizers estimate that about 50,000 visitors will likely converge on City Park during the four day event.
Special traffic patterns and parking restrictions, including a free shuttle from the Gem County Fairgrounds, will be in play June 15-19. See further details on page A3 of this edition of the Messenger Index.
One element of the Cherry Festival that was thought to be missing this year, may yet make an appearance. That is local grown cherries. Weather conditions this year have played havoc with the normal maturing process of the fruit that the festival gets its inspiration from. Traditionally the festival has marked the start of harvest season in the Valley of Plenty, with cherries being the normal first fruit of the year.
More than 3,500 pounds of cherries are normally consumed during the festival. More than once during the 87 years of the event, local cherries weren’t quite ready and regional substitutes were provided. With the development of some earlier maturing varieties that has been less of a problem in recent years — though this year looked to be an unfortunate exception a month ago. Reports this week show that some of the early Burlatt variety are showing color and with a few extra heat unit days between now and next Wednesday, there may still be a local supply of the sweet treats.
While this is heavy preparation week, the event is a year-long endeavor for the Gem Chamber of Commerce. Many of the vendors and exhibitors have been attending for years. Vending space is normally sold out in January each year. Even entry to the Cherry Festival Parade is limited to early entries which closed last week.
Entry in the Cherry Festival Children’s Parade on Friday evening is still available. Contact the Gem County Recreation District (gemcountyrecreation.com) for further details on the various classes of entries that will makeup the free parade down Main Street. The Children’s Parade is following the same “Follow the Cherry Brick Road” theme. Registration to participate in the June 17 event is June 10. All registrants are entered into a drawing for a carnival wristband.
Tickets for the coveted carnival wrist bands are currently on advanced sale for $35. Online purchases can be made with a credit or debit card at EmmettCherryFesitival.com. Cash purchases can be made at the following local business locations during regular business hours: B “& W Fuels/Wild Willy’s, Clarity Credit Union, D & B Supply, Evans Realty, First Interstate Bank, Gem County Chamber of Commerce, Gem County Recreation District, Gem Supply Co-op and Idaho Pizza Company.
Ticket prices will go up to the regular Carnival face value of $45 for the one-day passes on Wednesday, June 15, at noon.
For a schedule and details on all the events slated for this year’s Cherry Festival, check out the official Festival program included in this edition of the Messenger Index.
Pre-Festival Event
The Jr. Miss Cherry Festival Pageant has been a part of the Gem County community for over three decades and is often a warm-up to the Cherry Festival itself. The pageant showcases girls ages 3 to 14 in three areas of competition. This year’s event will be staged at the Emmett Middle School auditorium, Saturday, June 11. It will have three sessions, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. More information is available from pageant directors Sydney Evans (208) 602-0089 and Rikki Hamley (208) 361-9118.
Partnering Events
The Valley of Plenty Quilters have been hosting a quilt show for a number of years, to run concurrent with the Cherry Festival. That tradition returns this year. Last year the quilters presented a single-day show but this year they are returning to a three-day event — but in a new location.
Over 100 handmade quilts will be on display Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18 at the Emmett Nazarene Church, 1144 N. Washington in Emmett. This is the 38th annual quilt show for the local group. A $5 admission is charged for those over the age of 12. A general store, raffles and vendors are also part of the show. Net profits from the store and admissions are distributed each year to a variety of community organizations as a collaborative outreach.
Check out their Quilts of Valor and Charity Baby Quilts displays that highlight special projects that provide additional support to veterans and at-risk or traumatize children.
The Quilt show is open Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday’s show will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the raffle drawings at 3 p.m.
Last minute entries into the Quilt Show may still be accepted. Contact Lynette Goodwin at (530) 917-0024.
The Living Museum returns to the Gem County Historical Museum on Saturday, June 18. While the Museum will be open all days of the Festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday will feature live demonstrations and authentic period appropriate dress in many of the museums exhibits. The museum is located just one-block south of City Park.