Mounted Color Guard

The United States Marine Corp Mounted Color Guard leads the 88th Cherry Festival Parade through downtown Emmett on June 17. This is the third consecutive year that the California-based military color guard has been in Emmett for the event.

 Tom Barnes photo

It seemed only appropriate that “chamber of commerce weather” would sandwich its way in between rainstorms to provide an optimum window for thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy the 88th annual Emmett Cherry Festival.

Saturday, as usual, was wall to wall people for several blocks around City Park for the expanded program of activities. While carnival, vendors, food court temptations and entertainment stage performers are the focal points Wednesday through Friday — Saturday brings out all the extras.


