The United States Marine Corp Mounted Color Guard leads the 88th Cherry Festival Parade through downtown Emmett on June 17. This is the third consecutive year that the California-based military color guard has been in Emmett for the event.
It seemed only appropriate that “chamber of commerce weather” would sandwich its way in between rainstorms to provide an optimum window for thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy the 88th annual Emmett Cherry Festival.
Saturday, as usual, was wall to wall people for several blocks around City Park for the expanded program of activities. While carnival, vendors, food court temptations and entertainment stage performers are the focal points Wednesday through Friday — Saturday brings out all the extras.
Cherry Pit Spitting, Cherry Pie Eating, Car Show, Firefighters Water Circus... and of course The Parade!
From Hwy 16 down Washington Avenue to a sharp right on Main to the Park, the Parade route was lined with kids of all ages.
A Tuesday night drenching provided some challenges for organizers setting up for the Wednesday noon kickoff but further weather issues stayed at bay until a few hours after the last carnival ride coasted to a stop Saturday night.
Attendance numbers are always difficult to nail down. Often the only measure is reports from the food vendors who can make estimates based on sales and carnival ticket sales.
Gem County Chamber of Commerce, which has been for a number of years and remains the primary driving force behind the event, reported a smooth event once the Tuesday evening downpour subsided and the park absorbed most all of the moisture before things got going on Wednesday. The early Sunday drenching created some hurdles for pack up and clean up but dedicated volunteers had the park pretty much cleared by end of the day.
“There are a lot of people here today,” remarked Gem Chamber Directory Tina Hefley on Saturday. She wouldn’t put a number on attendance numbers until she had reports back from the vendors but felt it probably ranked collectively over the four days among the largest crowds in recent years.