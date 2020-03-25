Please read the following message concerning county services.
In response to the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency due to the possible spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Gem County is implementing measures to reduce the risk of exposure and assure the safety of our personnel and the public. In-person services at the County Courthouse and County Annexes are restricted as follows in order to plan for and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gem County is following the CDC and World Health Organization guidance and are checking daily for updates and adjusting our workflow and services to the public accordingly.
Gem County Clerk
Everything that can be done online or by phone is encouraged.
Marriage licenses by appointment.
Passport Acceptance is suspended.
Lockbox outside the door for use.
Recording being recommended online as much as possible and in office as needed, please call first – (208) 365-4561
Gem County Treasurer
You may mail check or money order Payable to the Gem County Tax Collector, 415 E. Main Street, Suite 200, Emmett, ID 83617. Please list PIN #(s) or address of property on your check or money order to assure payment is credited to the proper parcel.
You may visit the County’s website at http://www.gemcounty.org/ and pay by E-Check ($1.00 processing fee) or to pay with a credit/debit card (transaction will be processed as a credit and a 2.5% fee will apply).
To leave payment in lockbox- check or money order listing the PIN #(s) or address of property must be enclosed and sealed in envelope addressed to the Gem County Tax Collector.
For any additional tax information please contact my office at 208-365-3272 or email treasurer@co.gem.id.us.
Gem County Development Services
Appointments may be made for matters that cannot be made over the phone and/or email. (208) 365-5144
For general inquires: Lisa – llombardo@co.gem.id.us
For building inquiries: Vince – gcbuild@co.gem.id.us
All payments can be mailed or taken over the phone.
Gem County Sheriff’s Office Driver’s License & Civil Department
Driver’s License is closed to the public. Call (208) 365-3524 for assistance.
Gem County Jail
All in-person visits are suspended, including non-essential attorney visits.
Attorney visits will be handled via telephone.
The SILD and Work Release programs are suspended.
Questions may be directed to (208) 365-3521.
Gem County Assessor
Call (208) 365-2171 for assistance.
We will accept the following documents via mail, e-mail, fax, or dropbox at the front door:
Homeowner’s Exemption Application
Property Tax Reduction Application (Circuit Breaker) and Documentation
Commercial Surveys
Agricultural Exemption Verification and Documentation
Personal Property Declaration
Exempt Property Declaration
We will provide the following via mail, e-mail or fax:
Public Record Request Responses
Homeowner’s Exemption Application
Property Tax Reduction Application (Circuit Breaker)
Commercial Surveys
Agricultural Exemption Verification
Personal Property Declaration
Exempt Property Declaration
We will also be able to initially file Property Tax Reduction Applications via a phone conversation.
Motor Vehicle Services
Motor Vehicle Services is closed to the public.
We will renew registration via phone, email, mail or fax.
Phone: (208) 365-2171
Email: Debbie – dreyes@co.gem.id.us
Fax: (208) 365-2199
Mailing Address:
Gem County Sheriff Auto License Services Lobby
410 East 1st Street
Emmett, ID 83617
We will issue new registration for vehicles purchased through an Idaho dealer via a combination of email and phone or fax and phone.
We will issue handicap placards via email or fax.
We may issue temporary registration for vehicles purchased through a private party or an out of state dealer via a combination of email and phone or fax and phone.
We will not be processing title work at this time.
Gem County Road and Bridge
Gem County Road and Bridge (GCRB) will be restricting public contact at the office at this time. GCRB will continue to conduct business through the means of email, telephone or fax.
Any permits pertaining to GCRB can be faxed or emailed.
Permit fees can be paid with credit card to Gem County Development Service by phone or with a check mailed to the Gem County Road & Bridge office address.
Phone: (208) 365-3305
Fax: (208) 365-2530
Email: gcrb@co.gem.id.us
Mailing Address:
Gem County Road & Bridge
402 N. Hayes Ave
Emmett, ID 83617
Gem County Solid Waste
We will not be having free trash day this year.
We will not be helping public unload their items.
We are limiting our interactions with public for the protection of both.
Gem County Extension Office
The office is closed to the public and staff is available by email and telephone. (208) 365-6363 and gem@uidaho.edu