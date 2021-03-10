When players and coaches for the Emmett High football team showed up Friday at Shadow Butte Elementary, it was for more than sharing a glimpse of the trophies they won this season. Those were actually just a symbol of success than can be achieved if one commits to personally working to become better every day.
Speaking to fourth and fifth graders assembled in the gymnasium, the team of presenters offered four fundamentals necessary for that kind of achievement – and none were specific to football or sports.
EHS Assistant Football Coach and school Counselor Chris Roeper addressed the topic of bullying behavior.
When he asked the kids to raise their hands if any of them had ever bullied anyone, not a hand moved. When he asked if any of them had been bullied, hands shot up immediately all over the room. He proceeded to explain the various ways bullying can occur and what the appropriate response to receiving or witnessing such behavior should be.
Ry Fullerton, a sophomore running back, presented the students with the importance of making good decisions. “Decisions that begin with doing your homework and keeping on top of your grades,” Fullerton said. “There is no room for sports until the classroom work is completed first.”
Junior Caden Young, the 4A State Player of the Year this fall, addressed the topic of leadership with the youngsters. He talked about how everyone can be a leader in their own way and that everyone can have an impact in the final results of any group activity. “The best attribute of a leader is to set the example yourself of what needs to be done,” Young said. “Be the first to step forward and the last to leave and display the energy and enthusiasm that excelling at the task will require.”
Huskie Head Football Coach Rich Hargitt concluded the presentation with a description of what being a role model entails. Hargitt used the story of the multiple failures that his personal role model experienced in life but still he persevered. Hargitt’s role-model is Abraham Lincoln, who basically lost every election he ever entered and failed in several business endeavors before being elected the President of the United States and then faced the ominous task of leading the country through the Civil War.
He challenged the students to use everyday to get better. “Accept that you can’t be perfect – no one can – but never stop trying to become better everyday at whatever you are dealing with,” Hargitt said. “A better friend, a better listener, a better student, a better helper, and better at whatever your passion is.”