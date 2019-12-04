Cell tower assault proves costly

What may have started as a lark, turned into a disruptive and costly prank for some Gem County juveniles and a company that maintains a cellphone tower on Freezeout Hill.
A series of “target” shooting sprees in October deprived clients of Tekfinity cell phone services on a number of occasions and caused significant damages according to email records obtained by the Messenger Index.
What had apparently been a nuisance on a couple of days in early October, became significant on Oct. 12. A juvenile or juveniles using an area along Old Freezeout Road as a shooting range reportedly took a higher aim – directly at communications towers located on the crest of the hill above them.
The cell tower maintained by Tekfinity, a Twin Falls-based provider, was damaged, disrupting service to approximately 225 clients in the Emmett and New Plymouth areas.
According to email communication with Tekfinity customers “roughly at 7 p.m. several pieces of our equipment were hit and damaged and went off line. We dispatched technicians to assess and repair the equipment and when they arrived on site there was an active shooter still targeting our site and we were forced to vacate the premise and contact local authorities.”
Gem County Chief Deputy Sheriff Donnie Wunder reported to the Messenger Index that “the Tower incident is still a pending case, waiting to go to court.”
Whether there were multiple shooters involved is undisclosed at this time.
Tyler Colbertson, an administrator with Tekfinity in Twin Falls, said that damage to the equipment in the Oct. 12 incident exceeded $11,000. He also commented that “it isn’t the first or only time that we have received damage, it was just the most obvious. We had four incidents we know of that week. We have several other antennas at the site that are bullet riddled from apparent previous incidents.”
Tekfinity maintains 42 cell tower sites across Idaho. Colbertson can only recall one other site ever receiving this type of vandalism, and that was several years ago.
The areas on the south side of Old Freezeout road have been frequently used for an impromptu shooting range for a number of years, with the steep sandy hillside providing a relatively safe shooting background for targets. Area residents indicate that shooting activity has increased in recent years but no one knew of any previous incidents of damages being inflicted on private property.
Upon advice from the Gem County Sheriff’s office, the private landowners have now erected no trespassing signs in areas along the roadway.
“It’s a shame that the actions of few cause these opportunities to be squashed,” Colbertson said. “We know this is not reflective of the community but of the individuals who made these destructive decisions.”