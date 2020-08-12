Celebrating Suffrage

On August 18, 1920, the legislative body of the State of Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, making voting privileges a nationwide right for women in America.
The effort culminated a nearly century long effort to provide women more of the rights that had previously been reserved for men — some men. The journey that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment was long, at times combative, and involved a variety of seemingly unlikely alliances.
The Centennial Celebration of Suffrage is being observed nationwide, in Idaho and in Gem County this month. Idaho and Gem County actually adopted full voting rights for women in 1896 so the 100-year anniversary of the formal ratification of the constitutional amendment may seem a bit awkward but certainly no less significant.
The Gem County Historical Museum has had a Suffrage celebration exhibit on display since February this year when it hosted a tea to mark the year. Currently the Museum has not reopened as Idaho remains in Stage 4 of its coronavirus Rebound but hopes to be open again soon.
A two-week celebration will be hosted by the Emmett Public Library beginning August 17. The focus of the event will be a display of stories and photos of the long process to achieving the 19th Amendment. A highlight will be a musical presentation of the “Songs of Suffrage” by Patti Jo Roth-Edwards, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The Library will also be giving away bookmarks with many of the key dates and events that led to the Vote. Some commemorative items will also be available to purchase as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library.
The road to ratification of voting rights for women actually stirred in the 1820s when most states extended voting rights to all white men, regardless of how much money or property they had. The idea of extending voting privileges beyond the landed gentry existed at the time of the American Revolution but did not take root in legislation for another forty years.
Once the “Rights Pot” was stirred, it saw all forms of reform groups stepping forward — temperance leagues, religious movements, moral-reform societies, anti-slavery organizations — and women played a prominent role in each.
At the heart of the involvement was a proclamation made at the first Women’s Rights Convention in 1848. The Declaration of Sentiments adopted by the delegates in Seneca Falls, New York stated “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men and women are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuits of happiness.”
They were agreed that such rights included the right to vote.
Efforts lost momentum with the outbreak of the Civil War. When President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation led to the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the constitution, the push for suffrage was reignited. The 14th Amendment extended Constitutional protection to all citizens — yet defined citizens as males. The 15th Amendment ratified in 1870 guarantees black men the right to vote.
In 1869 the National Woman Suffrage Association was formed and the fight for a universal suffrage amendment began.
In 1878 a Woman Suffrage Amendment was proposed in Congress. It was finally voted on in the Senate in 1887 and was defeated. When the 19th Amendment passed Congress 41 years later, it is was worded exactly the same.
While opposition was stiff at the national level, Suffrage proponents kept the pressure up at the state level. In 1890 Wyoming was admitted to the Union with a state constitution granting woman suffrage. In 1893 Colorado adopted woman’s suffrage. In 1896 Idaho joined the ranks and Utah joined the Union with full suffrage for women.
Some state suffrage rights were limited, often starting with allowing votes on education and school issues. Others pertained to state issues only. Idaho was one of the few early suffrage states to have it apply to national issues as well. Idaho women were allowed to start voting in Presidential elections as early as 1900.
In 1918, Jeannette Rankin of Montana, the first woman elected to Congress, began the floor debate of a suffrage amendment in the House. The amendment passes but fails to win the two-third majority in the Senate. The House again passes a measure on May 21, 1919 and in June the Senate does likewise, approving the 19th Amendment and sending it to the States for ratification.
Idaho, though it was the fourth state to give women the same voting franchise rights as men, did not ratify the 19th Amendment until February 11, 1920. It was officially the 30th state to ratify. When the Tennessee legislature voted to ratify on August 18, 1920, it became the 36th state to do so, officially making the 19th Amendment a part of the Constitution.