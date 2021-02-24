While many of the schools in the Treasure Valley are just now returning to in-classroom learning environments, the Emmett School District on Friday celebrated its 100th in-classroom learning environment day since September.
Students in the elementary schools took advantage of the milestone to not only have a party, but to emphasize the importance of classroom instruction in the learning process.
At Shadow Butte Elementary the number 100 was ingrained in the minds and on the tips of the tongues of kids from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Thursday evening teachers stayed late to string 100 strands of paper chains, each containing 100 links, to festoon every hallway. The kids discovered the decorations on arrival Friday and were “stoked” as one second grader said.
The kids had made the interlinking paper chains earlier in the week in an art project but were unaware of what the teachers were going to do with their creations.
Each classroom incorporated the “100” theme into special projects that combined with math assignments and just about every subject matter presented over the last couple of weeks.
Talking with the kids there seemed to be a near unanimous sentiment that they were very glad to be attending school rather than conducting their education solely over the internet.
One youngster remarked he was excited about the 100 day mark because “it means I am one day closer to middle school.”
While she says she loves the in-classroom environment and being with friends, a third grader commented that “the best part of doing it at home was that you could put in ten minutes and be done. Doesn’t work that way here.”
For Shadow Butte principal Todd Adams it also became a time to celebrate individual student accomplishments.
“We have what we call the Principal’s Pack and every Friday we recognize students for their grit and growth,” Adams said. “Certainly academic achievement is a part of it but we want every kid working to be their best in all aspects of school life. Sometimes that growth may be strictly behavioral or social progress — things we can gauge and monitor when we are in a healthy interactive environment.”
Its the interaction between students and between teachers and students that the Emmett School District used as a major reason they decided last fall to quickly exit a hybrid attendance plan and launch full scale into five-day a week in classroom teaching.
The Emmett School Board of Trustees and administration have been united in doing everything they can to keep kids in school as much as possible.
“We’re keeping students and staff safe in a face-to-face environment,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “We believe its the best environment for learning.”
Woods explained the celebratory nature of the 100 day mark.
“It’s because we took precautions and a risk, but we believe parents and staff will agree that it’s been a risk worth taking, especially now as we see numbers like we have the past three weeks.”
Some West Ada School District students will be seeing the inside of a classroom soon for the first time since last spring. Canyon County schools are moving to increase classroom days. Caldwell is moving to four days in school and one day at home each week beginning March 29. In Nampa, elementary students have been in classes four days a week but the secondary students will also return March 29. Vallivue schools have decided to keep its secondary students on a hybrid schedule which splits classes in half on alternating days through the end of this year.
Woods is adamant about not taking the improvement in the current virus spread numbers as a reason to let the guard down.
“It doesn’t mean we can abandon precautions,” Woods said. “ We need to remain vigilant to ensure that we can maintain positive statistics in our schools.”
The statistics he refers to are not limited to coronavirus positive test rates. Many schools have lessened their assessments of student progress in response to the altered teaching environments. The State Board of Education has waived some of the previously required curriculum components and are discounting some testing assessments for now.
Emmett schools are continuing to pursue a course of teaching and assessment that will strive to meet the pre-COVID-19 goals for student achievement.