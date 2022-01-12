When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) into law on March 11, 2021, approximately $1.9 trillion was intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.
That translates into billions of dollars trickling down to Idaho and millions of dollars reaching the local levels.
Reportedly Idaho cities have received or will soon receive over $100 million dollars funded by COVID related legislation under ARPA. That does not include additional millions filtered through the State of Idaho to numerous other entities including counties and a wide number of other agencies directly impacted by financial strains created by the handling of the COVID Pandemic.
How much of that federal cash infusion has reached Gem County? Where is it being spent?
GEM COUNTY
Gem County has directly received $1.75 million in ARPA funding — $1,758,022 to be exact — and is expected to receive an additional $1.75 million in the new fiscal year. That is in addition to COVID funding distributions received prior to the ARPA program.
The original COVID distribution amounted to $447,500 and had very specific limitations of where the money could be spent, primarily reimbursing direct impact expenses incurred in dealing with COVID. Those funds were primarily limited to Emergency Medical Services and emergency management services and Personal Protective Equipment needs at public facilities.
The ARPA funding is also targeted to COVID related needs but has much broader spending limitations.
Of the original $1.75 million received, major expenditures included the purchase of a patient transport van for EMS, allowing ambulances to remain in the county for emergency response needs. In the past they were not available if out of county transporting critical care patients to St. Lukes or Saint Alphonsus.
The funding of an additional full-time employee for EMS was also included in the initial spending.
Requests from county-owned Valor Health for capital expenditures beyond the direct COVID dispersals it has received have also been met or are under consideration.
Enhancement of internet and wireless capacities were also addressed along with other information technology needs.
ARPA funds were utilized to facilitate the move of the Motor Vehicle facility out of the Sheriff’s office to a standalone location on Highway 16. The new facility allows for a larger number of vehicle registrants to be inside the building under current occupancy standards and not relegated to sitting in their cars outside while waiting for a service window to be available.
Gem County Clerk Shelly Tilton says that additional approved expenditures included “a Health District contribution, an updated control panel for the jail, and a Fairgrounds Grandstand cover.”
A number of requests remain under consideration for the balance of the initial distribution and are being accepted for consideration with the second $1.75 million distribution coming this year.
The commissioners are looking at Broadband opportunities within the county as a landing place for some of the later funding. Application requests for participating in the second allotment of county ARPA money can be submitted to the County Commissioners.
Federal guidelines encouraged projects that emphasized investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Any project that would enhance public safety, including facilities that encourage outdoor activities, are to be considered.
State of Idaho guidance has been, by example, encouraging funds to be used for long-range capital investments and not expended to start something that would require future tax dollars to maintain.
CITY OF EMMETT
The City spent its CARES act funds in part on: Annex remodel for a shared emergency operations center ($134,319); Upfitting City Council Chambers for enhanced remote access to meetings and training ($47,438); Library meeting room equipped for distance learning and mobile technology cart ($5,000). {/span}
{span}Other funds received by the City included a grant for $577,850 from a specific Broadband funding dispersal which were used to extend the fiberoptics network to the Waste Water Treatment facility and out west to the Industrial Park. {/span}
{span}The City of Emmett has up to four years to expend its ARPA funding but is moving forward with a focus on long term capital improvements in Water, Sewer, and Broadband. One of the projects will include upgrades to the Locust Booster Water facility. The path of the project is from N. Johns Ave. extending down E. Locust to the water facility next to Valor Health. Along that path you will see replacement of old water lines, fiber optic installation, road improvements, and mitigation of the sharp corner turn at Johns/Locust. The project also includes backup power generation to the critical water facility and a fiber optic co-location facility. Plans to tie in Valor Health to the fiber optics are also a tentative part of the project. {span} {/span} {/span}
OTHERS
Schools are recipients of a different portion of the ARPA money, coming under the title of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). The federal government approved the State of Idaho’s plan for releasing $146 million to Idaho schools last fall. How Emmett Schools used those funds were reported in October and will be updated in coming weeks in the Messenger Index.
ARPA funds have also been allocated directly through the U.S. Department of Human Services to various health centers across the state. Funds previously received by Valor Health were reported last fall in the Messenger Index. Also receiving funds from a $9 million dispersal to 14 Idaho health centers in September was $724,327 to Valley Family Health Care of Payette which has offices in Emmett.