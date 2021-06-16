When government measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus went into effect nearly 16 months ago, entertainment venues were among the first to be grounded. Among the non-essential businesses singled out in various states were mobile amusement operations such as carnivals.
Rainier Amusement, based in Oregon, saw its normally hectic spring, summer and fall derailed. This week the Rainier Carnival is rising up in Emmett City Park – its first full engagement post-COVID-19. It begins a busy schedule that continues at Meridian Dairy Days next week and throughout Oregon and Washington all the way up to the Oregon State Fair in September.
While many businesses faced cut backs and restraints, the amusement business was pretty much shuttered. While some states like Idaho allowed more activities, travel between states became problematic. A carnival planned for the Gem County Fair last summer when original restrictions were eased was canceled due to quarantine restrictions before and after the event imposed by the amusement company’s home state.
Early indications from some partial events that Rainier has tested waters in over the past couple of months is that there is a renewed excitement for carnivals.
“Perhaps its just the fact that we were denied the opportunity for so long that we have a new appreciation of what we were missing,” one carnival worker told the Messenger Index as set-up began on Sunday. “There is a lot of pent up desire for some normal activities and we look forward to providing that this week.”
The carnival opens at noon each day Monday through Friday with an 11 a.m. start on Saturday.