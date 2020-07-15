Carnival cancels but Fair and Rodeo ready to roll

The coronavirus has apparently closed enough doors in the Northwest that the California carnival company which had scheduled to be part of this year’s Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo could not find a second stop and has decided to cancel their appearance at the end of July.
Without a second performance venue, and facing quarantine when returning to California, it was determined not to be financially possible to make the trip to Emmett for four days.
The Board was notified of the carnival’s decision last Monday, shortly before the Caldwell Night Rodeo announced that it was canceling its August event. The CNR decision came after determining they could not meet all the health requirements of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association (PRCA) nor the social distancing requirements in their facility.
It has been years since a carnival has been part of the annual Fair and Rodeo so the Gem County Fairboard is moving ahead with the scheduled Fair to run from July 25 through August 2 with the standard events it has featured the last decade. The Rodeo and grandstand events will continue as planned July 29 through August 1.
The Believe Pulling Sled will entertain on Wednesday night, with a new event – a Dirt Bike Rodeo – taking the arena floor on Thursday. Friday and Saturday night will feature local rodeo competitors along with the Idaho Cowboy Association professionals in front of the grandstands.
Preparations are being made for additional social distancing space allowances, plenty of sanitation stations and meeting health requirements in according with Southwest District Health Department recommendations.