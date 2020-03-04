Candidacy window opens for May primary

Petitions of candidacy can now be filed with the Gem County Clerk’s Office in Emmett if you are considering running for office in the May general primary election.
All three District 8 positions that represent Emmett in the Idaho legislature, two County Board of Commissioners positions and two law enforcement positions will appear on the May 19th ballots. In addition, Gem County voters will also have an opportunity to nominate candidates for one U.S. Senate position and one U.S. House of Representatives position.
This is a primary election. One designed to provide party candidates for the general election in November. In 2011 the Idaho legislature implemented a closed primary system which requires voters to register by party affiliation. Electors designate their party affiliation with the Democratic, Republic, Constitution or Libertarian Party or select Unaffiliated as a no party affiliation preference.
In the May voting, electors will only be provided a ballot of candidates for their designated party.
Most Gem County incumbents in the positions that are available for this election cycle have announced their intentions to run for re-election via the Republican Party ballot in May.
Two positions on the Gem County Board of Commissioners will be contested in the fall. Current board chairman Bryan Elliott confirmed to the Messenger Index that he intends to seek re-election to a four-year term from District 1. District 2 Commission Bill Butticci has confirmed that he will also be running for re-election for a two-year term. Both will be on the Republican ballot in May.
Gem County is divided into three Districts for Commission representation. Candidates must reside within the District he or she is running from for at least 90 days and have been resident of Gem County for one year.
Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick Thomsen confirmed to the Messenger Index that he intends to seek a second four-year term in that position, as a Republican. Qualifications to run for Prosecuting Attorney are not subject to a district residency but do require the candidate to “be a qualified voter within the county,” and “is admitted to the practice of law within” Idaho, according to Idaho code.
Gem County Sheriff Chuck Rolland has confirmed to the Messenger Index that he will not be seeking re-election. "It's been my honor to be Sheriff of Gem County for three terms," Rolland said in his email regarding his re-election intentions. Candidates for this position “shall complete a tutorial concerning current Idaho law and rules as prescribed by the Idaho peace officers standards and training academy, unless the person is already certified as a chief of police, peace officer or detention deputy in the state of Idaho,” according to Idaho code.
District 8, the Idaho legislative apportionment that includes Emmett, will see at least two of the incumbents seeking re-election.
District 8 is one of the largest geographic districts in the State, stretching from Emmett to Salmon and serving five counties. Gem County accounts for 36.6 percent of the District’s population.
State Senator Steven Thayn has confirmed that he will be seeking re-election to that position. One candidate has also announced to challenge Thayn for that position on the May primary ballot, Marla Lawson of Lowman.
Representative Dorothy Moon of Stanley confirmed to the Messenger Index that she will be seeking re-election to her seat. Representative Terry Gestrin of Donnelly had not confirmed his intentions regarding the second House seat as of press time.
Potential candidates are recommended to contact the Gem County Clerk’s office as soon as possible to obtain all needed documents for declaration. As of January 2020, a new Campaign Finance System has been put in place so all candidates – new or incumbent – will need to create an account with the new system.
Additional information can be obtained at gemcounty.org/elections/candidates/
All candidacy declarations must be on file with the Gem County Clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, March 13.