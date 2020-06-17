Canals are never for swimming or recreation. Using them for this purpose may end up being the worst mistake of yours or your child’s life.
Facts about Irrigation Canals
• Canals are man-made channel for water.
• In Idaho, canals are used to deliver water to irrigated land.
• Idaho has approximately 4 million acres of irrigated agricultural land. There are thousands of miles of irrigation canals in Idaho. Most of it is in pasture and hay crops, grain crops, potatoes, and sugar beets.
• Every year in Idaho, more than a half dozen children and adults drown in irrigation canals. As Idaho populations increases, so does the number of drownings.
• More children drown in canals every year in Idaho than in any other body of water.
• The average irrigation canal depth is 7-10 feet deep. The water flows fast and is cold and the canal banks are nearly vertical, making it almost impossible to get out if you fall in.
• Irrigation canals may have undertows and turbulence that could drag even a strong swimmer under water. • Debris (trash and garbage) and dangerous things can be found in canals.
• Dry canals are not safe because there is no way to know when water may be released and you may be trapped by a surge of water.
• Ladder rungs on the side of canals are used by workers when cleaning and repairing canals. Ladders are not there to encourage swimming. • Canals have grates, culverts, spillways and in-water energy dissipation devices. If a person were to fall into a water-filled ditch or canal, additional hazards include becoming caught up in or striking an object or structure. This may cause someone to become submerged.
• Canal temperature is about 55 degrees and can cause hypothermia. Hypothermia is a condition which causes a person’s body temperature to abnormally drop, causing stiffness, so that a person cannot move or swim to safety.
• Canals are private property and it is considered trespassing should you enter without permission.
Water Safety
Water Safety goes hand in hand with Sun Safety, because all too often we (and our children) are seeking ways to escape the heat of summer. Water is an important and vital part of our lives all year long — but also becomes a more recreational part of our schedules in the summer. Swimming pools, days at the beach, camping, fishing trips, increased family time outside, irrigation ditches and full canals — all of these activities increase a child’s exposure to water and potential hazards.
A small child or even an adult can drown in less than 2 inches of water. Those who survive a near drowning, often suffer brain damage. Following the tips provided below may help avoid such an accident:
Never leave an infant or small child unattended in the bathtub.
Fence all home pools, ponds, spas, hot tubs — keep the gates closed and locked. Make it difficult to get to the pool — remove the ladders from above-ground pools. Pool safety covers and alarms provide ADDED protection — do not substitute pool covers for fencing.
Do not swim while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, even prescriptions that may cause drowsiness.
Supervise young children whenever they are around water ( in the tub, the swimming pool, oceans, lakes, rivers, streams, spas, hot tubs, wading pools, buckets, toilets).
Remind others (relatives, baby sitters, caretakers) not to leave the child unattended.
Don’t leave toys in the water — toys could lure a child back when a parent is not present.
Don’t rely on flotation devices or inflatable toys — they can suddenly shift position, lose air, or slip out from underneath leaving the child in a dangerous situation.
Teach your children to swim (recommended for children over age 3 by the American Academy of Pediatrics).
Don’t forget the sunscreen.
Sources: Idaho 2-1-1 | Safe Kids Campaign | University of Idaho College of Agriculture Idaho Canals Sponsors: Idaho Farm Bureau | Simplot | Idaho Power | Idaho Water Users Association | Idaho Potato Commission State of Idaho | Bureau of Reclamation