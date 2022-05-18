While the statewide returns remain incomplete, all voting is accounted for in Gem County in the 2022 Primary Election.
With all thirteen precincts reporting and accounted for, current County Commissioner Bill Butticci out-polled challenger Jefferson Jenkins to secure the Republican nomination to run for a new four-year term in November. Butticci received 60.8 percent of the vote to Jenkins 39.2 percent.
In new Legislative District 14 all Gem County Republican candidates fell short of winning approval against a slate of candidates from Eagle. That includes veteran State Senator Steven Thayn who was pitted against a fellow sitting Senator Scott Grow as a result of redistricting. Grow had a 48 to 40 percent lead in the unofficial State results early Wednesday morning. Thayn prevailed among Gem County voters 55 to 31 percent.
District 14 Representative A seat nomination appears to belong to Ted Hill of Eagle. Hill had received 40 percent of the votes accounted for this morning in the fourperson race. Hill also carried Gem County voters with 29 percent of the vote, Caleb Hoobery of Emmett was second in the county with 25 percent of the vote, Tracey Koellisch received 23 percent and Mike Olsen 17 percent.
District 14 Representative B seat appears to see incumbent Representative Gayann DeMordaunt going down to defeat, 55 to 45 percent to challenger Josh Tanner - both from Eagle.
Gem County voters, at least 39 percent of those registered to vote, were pretty much in agreement with the rest of the state in choosing its Republican nominees for statewide offices. That includes support to re-elect Governor Brad Little of Emmett.
The lone exception would be in the race for Secretary of State where Gem County voters preferred a familiar face - former District 8 Representative Dorothy Moon to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. With 84.6% of statewide voters accounted for, McGrane was showing a slim lead over Moon for the position. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Gem County, Moon had a 51% to 36% lead over McGrane.
You can access the Gem County only votes on the Secretary of State website
A full breakdown of Gem County voting per precinct is available here and will be presented in further detail in the May 25 print edition of the Messenger Index.