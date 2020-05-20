Emmett School District is two steps closer to being prepared for its first year return to Butte View Elementary when the doors open this fall to two classes of all-day kindergarteners and two classes of 1st graders. Another part of this plan allows fifth graders to stay at Kenneth J. Carberry Elementary School instead of moving to the Middle School.
Proposed boundaries were reviewed last Monday evening, May 11 and elementary school parents will be asked to complete a survey so a final decision can be made.
“We’re off to a great start for this fall,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “We are very excited to have these high-caliber teachers coming to Butte View. It will take dedicated staff with experience to make the first year of re-opening Butte View Elementary a success.
Stephen Joyner, who serves as principal for Black Canyon High School, and Ola and Sweet elementary schools, will be the principal for Butte View Elementary as well, Woods said.
Four teachers will assume new assignments at Butte View in the fall:
Kindergarten:
n Diane Nebeker comes from Carberry Elementary with more than 10 years experience. She started teaching kindergarten at Butte View.
n Jordan Miller (soon to be Harbeston) comes from Emmett Middle School, where she taught 5th grade. Before that, she was a first-year teacher with preschool experience.
1st Grade:
n Cheryl Jordan started her teaching career at Butte View Elementary as a first-grade teacher in 1999. She also taught at Shadow Butte and most recently spent the past two years at Carberry Elementary.
n Lindsey Newell comes from Carberry with 4 years of teaching experience.
“We are excited, here at this complex to open Butte View Elementary,” Joyner said. “It gives us an opportunity to create a neighborhood school from the ground up.”
Attendance boundaries
The Board of Trustees reviewed two versions of the attendance zone boundaries last week. A survey will be sent this week to parents of students in K-5 grades so they can provide some input before a final decision is made.
Kindergarten registration
If you have a child entering kindergarten this fall, please be sure to register at either Carberry or Shadow Butte elementary schools.
For more information
Background to Butte View Elementary: Emmett Trustees approved a plan to move fifth graders out of Middle School to Carberry and Shadow Butte; shift some K-1 graders to Butte View and create two all-day kindergarten classes for the fall at its May 7 meeting. Details are available here: https://www.emmett schools.org/domain/840