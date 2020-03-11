For its tenth annual version, the Gem Community Business Expo is putting on a new face, at a new location. This year’s one-day event to highlight community business opportunities and numerous retail options will be staged at the Emmett High Gymnasium, Saturday, March 14. Doors open at 10 a.m. and events will continue until 3 p.m. as fifty exhibitors will fill the EHS gymnasium and foyer.
“We have been looking for a better location to allow a better interaction between vendors and attendees,” said event organizer Barbara Huguenin. “We actually have less spaces available at the high school but they are more accessible and conducive to a profession business atmosphere than the Butte View Complex.”
Butte View’s limited space required a crowding of hallways which created a difficult traffic pattern for those attending and limited a complete circulation to all vendors by attendees.
“We are probably losing exhibitor revenue for the event but we believe it will be a better experience for all involved,” Huguenin said. “It has given the opportunity to provide some additional features this year.”
One of those opportunities will be with Emmett School District superintendent Craig Woods who will be on site along with other school officials to answer questions citizens may have regarding a school facility bond issue being prepared for the May election ballot.
Early attendees may get an extra bonus. The first fifteen adult visitors through the doors will receive a VIP expo bag filled with wonderful promotion items, discounts and gifts. Ten more random adult visitors will also receive the VIP expo bags. The goodie bags are provided by the Payette River Regional Technical Academy and are filled with items from many of the exhibitors at the Expo.
In addition, door prizes will be drawn hourly. Many of the exhibitors also are offering discounts on products or services or have gifts for those who visit their booths.
Many of the exhibitors will also be providing information on programs and services available within the Gem community. This is designed as a great opportunity to see what both governmental and volunteer organizations are doing to enhance life in Emmett.
This is a free event for everyone in the community to enjoy. Food and refreshments will be available from local vendors as well.