When a bond issue vote that could have built a new high school in Emmett, complete with new athletic facilities, failed in 2021, members of the business community stepped up to lend their support to upgrading EHS athletic facilities with private contributions.

Those contributions have topped over $100,000 now to football related facilities alone. That includes a new scoreboard installed last fall and a new storage and press box facility currently under construction at Huskie Field. It is planned to be ready for the season opener on Aug. 26.

