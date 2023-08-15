...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 103 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Supporters gathered on the property of former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and activist Ammon Bundy after law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Bundy on a misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court earlier in the day, on April 24, 2023, in Emmett.
Ammon Bundy was taken into custody Friday night by Gem County Sheriff’s Department and Emmett City Police officers as they executed a contempt of court warrant issued in April. The arrest took place at a gathering of Emmett High supporters that were about to participate in the second-annual EHS Football Kickoff Banquet and Auction at The Gathering Place in Emmett.
Bundy was handcuffed in front of the gathering and taken to the Gem County Jail where he was held until he bailed out on a $10,000 bond early Sunday morning. Bundy had the option of not bailing out and facing a Gem County judge on Monday. Once bail was posted he was then diverted back to Ada County jurisdiction and will face a hearing on the contempt charges at a yet to be determined date.
Emmett School District officials issued a statement on Saturday clarifying that the event was not held on school grounds and was a fundraiser organized by the EHS football booster club.
“The fundraiser was not organized by the school district, nor did it occur on school property. But its purpose was to raise money to support EHS football,” said the release.
“The event was open to the public. Neither the district, nor the fundraiser’s organizers were notified of the arrest beforehand. Nor were they in any way involved in the decisions or actions of the arrest. We regret that this incident happened at an event meant to support our student athletes… The primary aim of this event was to help create a positive and encouraging environment for our EHS football team.”
“We recognize that prior notification of legal action is not always possible—especially in an incident that was not pre-planned by law enforcement. As always, we support and appreciate our law enforcement officers who perform their duties in challenging circumstances, making real-time decisions as they work to serve and protect the public.”
According to Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder, who was not at the location Friday evening, “an anonymous call came to dispatch, apparently from the event location, informing them of Bundy’s presence. The duty officers immediately responded to protocol to serve the warrant and make the arrest.”
Five Gem County Sheriff’s officers and two Emmett Police Department officers participated in the execution of the warrant. Bundy submitted peacefully to the arrest after being asked to stand a couple of times.
Wunder confirmed that execution of the misdemeanor arrest warrant had been attempted on more than a couple of occasions, including an encounter at Bundy’s rural home on April 24.
He said that no prior pre-planning had gone into this specific arrest. Protocol followed was standard with all misdemeanor arrest warrants according to Wunder, with duty officers responding to the public information provided to dispatch.
The Friday arrest was unconnected to new charges leveled against Bundy by St. Luke Medical Center in a suit filed earlier Friday alleging that Bundy illegally hid assets to avoid collection efforts by the health care system and other plaintiff. A 12-person jury in July ordered Bundy and his former campaign advisor Diego Rodriguez and their organizations to pay a total of $52.5 million in damages to the health care system. Friday’s filings are the latest chapter in an ongoing dispute between Bundy and St. Lukes.
As reported earlier by KTVB, the legal battle between Bundy and the hospital began when Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, and their organizations organized days of protests at the hospital. They claimed Rodriguez’ infant grandson was “medically kidnapped” by doctors and Child Protective Services (CPS). The “Baby Cyrus” protests led to the hospital having to go into lockdown for nearly two hours on March 15, 2022. The hospital had to divert patients to other providers and prohibit visitors.
Following the lawsuit, Bundy refused to participate in legal proceedings but began to harass witnesses in the lawsuit. Attorneys for St. Luke’s Health System then filed a motion for contempt against Diego Rodriguez and his Freedom Man Press over continued harassment of witnesses in St. Luke’s defamation case against him, Ammon Bundy and their organizations.
Bundy ended up losing that legal battle. The jury ordered that he and Rodriguez must pay St. Luke’s and other plaintiffs damages exceeding $52 million stemming from ongoing protests and harassment.
KTVB spoke with Erik Stidham, the attorney for St. Luke’s, who said the contempt warrant has several components, including charges about intimidating witnesses who would testify in the trial, failure to pay monetary damages and failing to comply with court orders. Although the trial is over, those warrants do not go away. Stidham said he did not know why it took him so long to be arrested.
“The contempt charges relate primarily to Mr. Bundy’s harassment and intimidation of witnesses in the case that resulted in a $52MM verdict against Mr. Bundy and the other defendants. The rule of law applies to everyone, including Mr. Bundy,” Stidham said.
Friday’s arrest is not the first time that Bundy protests and legal battles have disrupted Emmett High football events. In October 2020, a high school football game between Emmett and Caldwell was canceled at halftime after Bundy refused to wear a mask or leave Caldwell school grounds.