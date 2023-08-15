Ammon Bundy Defamation Verdict

Supporters gathered on the property of former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and activist Ammon Bundy after law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Bundy on a misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court earlier in the day, on April 24, 2023, in Emmett.

 Kyle Green - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ammon Bundy was taken into custody Friday night by Gem County Sheriff’s Department and Emmett City Police officers as they executed a contempt of court warrant issued in April. The arrest took place at a gathering of Emmett High supporters that were about to participate in the second-annual EHS Football Kickoff Banquet and Auction at The Gathering Place in Emmett.

Bundy was handcuffed in front of the gathering and taken to the Gem County Jail where he was held until he bailed out on a $10,000 bond early Sunday morning. Bundy had the option of not bailing out and facing a Gem County judge on Monday. Once bail was posted he was then diverted back to Ada County jurisdiction and will face a hearing on the contempt charges at a yet to be determined date.


