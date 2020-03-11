Bringing Home Nutrition: Shopping Smart

There are challenges to shopping that can outsmart the average shopper. However, there are strategies that can be used to make sure that selections give the best value and nutrition for the money spent. National Nutrition Month® is the perfect time to assess and improve shopping smarts and follow the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics theme for 2020 to “Eat Right Bit by Bite”!
Some basic smarts for shopping are often overlooked because if you are shopping hungry you are definitely at a disadvantage. Shopping is also more of a challenge if you are shopping without a list as there is more of a likelihood to purchase items that are already in the pantry at home, items that do not make a complete meal, or items that are not as nutritious. Shopping in an unfamiliar store can be a distraction as foods on your list may be hard to find resulting in buying foods that were not planned.
A pantry inventory is a smart start in planning for shopping. Basic meals can be planned utilizing the items that are already on hand and adding to the shopping list items needed to make a complete meal. Think ahead and add to the shopping list fresh items that are in season that would complement meals, add nutritional value, and keep costs down.
Having one week of meals planned prior to shopping is one strategy that helps to limit purchases to items that will be used within a few days. This not only reduces the amount that might be spent but it also results in less food spoilage. It is also smart to check sales advertisements and coupons and include meals that utilize items that are on sale to take advantage of lower costs. When prices of items regularly used are reduced it provides a chance to stock up at the sale price. Planning and shopping for meals a week at a time limits the number of times needed to go to the store and that can minimize chances for impulse buying.
Being smart in planning includes using all of the food groups so that meals provide adequate nutrition. Shopping lists can be divided by food groups to create more awareness of making purchases that primarily include: Fruits, Vegetables, Whole Grains, Protein Foods, and Dairy Foods.
Menus do not need to be planned for a specific day if more flexibility is desired. Plan for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and healthy snacks. A meal that requires more preparation can than be used when family members can help or the right amount of time is available.
While shopping, utilize the Food Facts Label to check and compare serving sizes, calorie levels, and daily values to make sure you are getting the best nutritional value. If foods brought home are high in sugar, fat, and salt it will be hard to have meals and snacks that contribute to good nutrition. Nutritional smarts is being aware that what you bring home is what will be available to eat “Bite by Bite”.