Bowman's Issue Holiday Challenge

Patti Bowman and her daughter Lisa Bowman Zeiter have issued their annual challenge to other businesses to meet or beat their support for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition during the holiday season. The Bowmans delivered their $500 check to the Emmett Food Bank operation last week, along with some matching checks provided by their colleagues. The funds are crucial to providing holiday meat at both Thanksgiving and Christmas for hundreds of Gem County families each year. Pictured above, EVFC Fellowship Dinner director Janet Monti, Patti Bowman, Food Bank director Daniel Brice, Lisa Bowman Zeiter, and EVFC board member Sandy Sanders.