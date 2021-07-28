Matt Askew is not necessarily a man of few words, but he is definitely one whose actions speak louder than his words. The Gem/Boise County Rodeo director puts his time, energy and passion into nourishing and improving the Rodeo and the Gem County Fairgrounds, year round – not just for 30 days in July.
“He has a passion for rodeo and this rodeo in particular,” Dan Heaton, Gem County Fair Board president said. “If it needs to be done, you can count on Matt getting it done even if it means getting dirty doing it. He’s a beast when he needs to be.”
That passion is rooted in a quarter century involvement and dedication to the sport of Rodeo. Askew, only forty, has been a member of the Idaho Cowboys Association (ICA) since he was 15-years old. He rodeoed as a kid. He rodeoed in college. He’s been on all sides of bulls, broncs, and steers. He has always dug in his boots and taken on the most difficult of tasks.
“Matt is always the first in line to volunteer when he sees something needs to be done,” Jeanna Askew says of her husband. “Just no quit in the man.”
That perseverance and determination has been instrumental in major improvements that the Gem County Fair Board has been able to accomplish on the Fairgrounds the last couple of years. The all-volunteer board has made a number of transitions on site, including the replacement of the decaying and non-compliant wooden grandstands.
Askew has been on site many days in preparing for the new aluminum stands arrival.
He personally took on the task of installing new bucking chutes that have been purchased to provide a safer and more efficient stock and cowboy loading environment. That’s been his pattern since joining the Gem County Fair Board five years ago and taking on the Rodeo Director position.
His love of Rodeo as a sport and a lifestyle plays out in his commitments to the ICA. While his competing days may be mostly over, Askew can be found at rodeo events throughout Idaho almost every summer weekend. He just completed a term as President of the ICA association and often serves as a judge for events.
“We just had a weekend alone,” Jeanna said. “We went to Council where Matt judged and I timed – without the kids — sort of a couples vacation.”
The Askews have four kids all engaged this week in the Gem/Boise County Fair while dad is toiling in the rodeo arena. A jack-of-all-trades, Askew’s kids are picking up the same passions. While not actively rodeoing (yet) they all are showing beef, swine, and goats at the Fair.
Matt is deeply rooted in the Emmett Valley. While he graduated from Middleton High School and attended Northwest College in Wyoming, this has been home. Even during his time as a heavy equipment mechanic at mines in Nevada – he commuted home to family and rodeo.
He is a skilled welder and mechanic and those talents have been indispensable to the Fair and Rodeo upgrades of recent years. Whether he has been repairing or modifying calf loading chutes or helping erect a stage for the after-rodeo concert bands, he is always hands on.
For some who do not know Matt personally, some of his contemporaries call him Rip after a character on a streaming series called Yellowstone. For those a little grayer in the beard, in about 40 years he could easily be Jack Palance’s Curly from the film City Slickers.
For fans of Gem/Boise County Rodeo and stakeholders in the Gem County Fairgrounds, we just call him Matt and are thankful his passion is rooted here in Emmett.