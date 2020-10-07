Boil Water Advisory

Due to the power outage in the Emmett area at 5:40pm on 10-06-20, we advise city water users to boil all water used for consumption until the advisory is lifted. Once sampling and testing is completed and safe water for consumption is established the advisory will be lifted and you will be informed. We anticipate getting test results back within 24 hours.
