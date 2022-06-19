After more than a week of searching, the body of 21-year-old Everette Jackson was recovered Sunday afternoon downstream from where he reportedly disappeared over a week before.
The Gem County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery in a news release Sunday.
"Jackson, a 21-year-old visitor from Raceland, Louisiana, went missing on Saturday, June 11, 2022, after a witness reported seeing Jackson fall from a tube, go underwater and not resurface near the Gem County Island Sports Complex in Emmett, Idaho."
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said. “We are grateful to all of the emergency responders and volunteers who made this recovery possible.”
On Sunday afternoon, a volunteer located the body approximately 2 miles downstream in the Payette River from the location where Jackson was last seen. Everette Jackson was identified as the deceased by family. Wunder reported, “the week-long search included first responders and volunteers and was complicated by high water flow and dangerous river conditions.”
At the time that Jackson and his friends were on the river on the afternoon of June 11, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Services monitoring indicated that the river was running at a 8.12 feet gauge depth and approximately 10,200 cubic feet per second. That was nearly four times the historic average flows for June 11. On the same day a year ago, the Payette River at Emmett was flowing at 1,520 cubic feet per second.
River conditions remain unsuitable for floating at this time.
Jackson was on vacation and tubing with friends when he was unable to get out of the swift running water.
Members of Jackson's family came to Emmett early last week to join the search. The family hired a helicopter to assist the effort and joined Gem County Sheriff's Office personnel on a jet boat.
Everett Jackson graduated in 2019 from Central Lafourche High School in Louisiana. He was attending LSU-Eunice, where he had played basketball through 2021.