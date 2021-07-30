We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Friday evening, July 30, the Gem County Sheriff's office announced that the body of a Gem County senior they had been looking for since Wednesday has been discovered.
According to a release from Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder, GCSO deputies responded to reports of a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee submerged in the canal call just off Little Freezeout Road in southwestern Gem County.
"One male was found inside and was deceased. The man is believed to be missing Gem County man Herbert (Sonny) George Snow, 84. There was no indication of foul play, and the matter is not under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to the family and thanks to all in the community who assisted in the search for Mr. Snow."
Snow reportedly left his residence Wednesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. driving a maroon 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Idaho license plate No. 1G67964, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The original alert indicated that he may have been headed to Washington or Payette county areas or to Oregon. He had reportedly left without shoes and was thought likely to be disoriented. Later leads extended the search to the Garden Valley area where he was know to go.
By Thursday the search focused back on Gem County with GCSO officers taking to the air with a donated helicopter to start flying the many waterways within the county - including the Payette River. Continued ground searches of canals and other potential locations where his vehicle might be obscured from sight became the emphasis of the search on Friday leading to the body's discovery.