Editor’s note: The Emmett Independent School District Board of Trustees was to vote Monday evening, Aug. 10 on a series of recommendations presented to them by District Superintendent Craig Woods that will determine when and how school will open this fall in Emmett. These are the recommendations presented to the Board and emailed to District parents, teachers, and staff.
Emmett School District Parents, Staff and Trustees,
With the start of the 2020-2021 school year quickly approaching I want to take this opportunity to update our community on our district priorities and plan to move forward.
Priorities
• Protect the health and safety of our students and our staff.
• Return to face-to-face instruction and in-school learning
• Provide a choice for remote learning opportunities for those students and families who choose.
Change seems to be the only constant through this COVID pandemic. Information and guidance from public health experts continues to change as they learn more about the virus. After meeting with Southwest District Health Officials, local health and leadership officials Monday August 3rd, my recommendation to the Emmett School District Board of Trustees regarding the start of the school year will be as follows:
1. Emmett School District moves the start of the school year for students from August 26th (half day) to Monday August 31st (full day).
a. This will provide additional staff development days for teachers to prepare for transitions between face-to-face instruction and online learning.
b. Activity and athletic practice start dates will be moved from August 10th to August 13th with no competitive events prior to August 27th.
2. Emmett Remote Academy students will start school September 1st. The August 7th deadline for applying will be moved to August 11th at 5:00 pm. This is necessary to allow for the district to transfer staff and prepare for the new online academy.
3. Based on the discussion and current data, Emmett will start the school year in Category 3 or Orange.
a. Discussion and action regarding the length of time to remain in Category 3 and what schools or if the entire district will start in Category 3. K-5 is capable of keeping students in cohorts vs secondary where students transition between teachers throughout the day. In addition our small rural schools also may be able to safely meet daily with proper distancing.
4. Protective face masks and face shields (K-3) have been ordered and will be provided to all students and staff.
a. My recommendation to the board of trustees is to mandate masks or face shields when physical distancing for more than 15 minutes is not feasible. This is recommended under CDC guidelines. The recommendation to wear a mask or face shield would only be needed when physical distancing is not feasible.
b. Students and staff with conditions such as asthma or other illnesses may be exempt from this mandate.
5. District Directors, Building Administrators and building leadership teams have been directed to produce Standard Operating Procedures for each building and to have those available for Board review on August 10th.
6. Cleaning and disinfecting our schools and playground equipment. The district has ordered 7 Supereon Electrostatic sprayers to disinfect and sanitize our buildings on a daily basis. We have elected to purchase PreventX 24/7 Antimicrobial finish that will be applied to high touch surfaces every 30 days. Per manufacturing guidelines, new applications only need to be made every 90 days. The product kills germs and viruses on contact, and daily cleaning and disinfectant will not impact the effectiveness of the product.
Weekly meetings with Southwest District Health, local medical professionals, and local leaders will be scheduled to evaluate health trends within our schools and our community. A press release will be issued weekly, prior to 6:00 pm on our Facebook page and our District website every Tuesday, outlining changes to our district, our Category designation and updates to health and safety protocols for our students and our staff.
Again, this will be my recommendation to our Board of Trustees on August 10th, based on the data and discussions with local leaders and district personnel. It is my hope that my recommendations will help guide our district through uncharted water with a sense of purpose and direction.
Editor’s note: The results of the Board of Trustee vote and any changes to the recommendations will be available online at messenger-index.com and at emmettschools.org.