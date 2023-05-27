Fuelwood Volume illustrations

BLM drawings of fuelwood volume estimates in a standard pickup truck.

Personal use fuelwood cutting permits for Bureau of Land Management lands in southwest Idaho are now available for purchase online or in-person. Permits can be purchased at either the Owyhee Field Office at 101 South Bruneau Highway in Marsing, or the Boise District Office at 3948 Development Ave. in Boise. Those choosing to buy online must be able to print the regulations and load tags which are required to be attached to the fuelwood during transport.

These personal use fuelwood permits are only valid for BLM lands administered by the Boise District and are not valid on US Department of Agriculture Forest Service lands.


