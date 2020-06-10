Black Canyon HS graduation moved

Graduation for Black Canyon High School is still on for Friday, June 19, but will be in a new location. The Emmett School District announced last week that the 7 p.m. ceremonies will now be held outside at Wild Rose Park, just below Black Canyon Dam.
“The move from the previous location at the Butte View Complex should provide plenty of space for social distancing in light of Idaho’s stay healthy guidelines” principal Stephen Joyner said. “With the new location there won’t be any limitations on who can attend and tickets will not be required.”
Emmett High’s graduation is still scheduled for June 30 at the Idaho Center in Nampa with further details to come prior to the event.