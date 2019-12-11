Birders make connections with hawks

The Southwestern Idaho Birders Association (SIBA) will be hearing about the connections between ferruginous hawks, anticoagulant rodenticides and human interactions at its monthly meeting, Thursday, Dec. 12.
Ariana Dickson is a master’s student in the Raptor Biology program at Boise State University. She will be presenting information based on a current thesis project. Her thesis research, in collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the US Geological Survey and other partners focuses on dynamics of rodenticide exposure in birds of prey. Ferruginous hawks are a large bird of prey that are relatively common in portions of the Western United States, including Idaho, and inhabit open landscapes such as grasslands and shrub-steppe.
SIBA meetings are held at 7 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Deer Flat NWR Visitor Center at 13751 Upper Embankment Rd. in Nampa. The entrance is at the corner of Roosevelt Ave. and Indiana Ave. All are welcome to all of the SIBA meetings which last about 1 1/2 hrs. with a refreshment time following the meeting.