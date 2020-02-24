BINGO is Back in Emmett

The Gem County Senior Community Center is back in the BINGO business. Pat Stewart, president of the Emmett non-profit organization board reported to the Messenger Index Monday afternoon that all issues with the Internal Revenue Service are resolved and BINGO will return this Friday.
"We had previous phone confirmation but did not want to act until we had the written reinstatement in hand," Stewart said.
According to the documents received Monday, the organization's 501(c)3 status has been restored retroactively to the date it was revoked in 2019. The non-taxable status had been suspended due to a non-filing of information returns with the IRS for 2016, 2017, and 2018. Those filings have been completed and accepted, passed on to the Idaho Lottery Commission for its records, and the twice-a-week BINGO night is back on.
The first evening of renewed play will begin at 4:30 p.m. this Friday with a celebration party at the Senior Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to set up for the games with the first letter call slated for 6:30 p.m.
BINGO provides a significant financial contribution to the operations of the Senior Center which does not receive regular governmental funding. The games are held each Wednesday and Friday evening throughout the year.