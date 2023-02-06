absentee ballots file 5-19-20 by Brian

A clerk processes absentee ballots in 2020. A House committee has pitched a bill sharply limiting who is eligible to vote by absentee ballot. 

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 2 on Idaho Reports.House State Affairs introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot.

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any voter fraud in Idaho.


Recommended for you

Load comments