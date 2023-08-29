For many months it had been Makenzie Peters’ ambition to raise up a lamb and show it at the Gem Boise County Fair this summer. It would mean lots of hours of work — feeding, grooming, training for showmanship behaviors. Never did the nine-year old from Garden Valley imagine what an emotional and precarious journey awaited her and Rose, her young Dorset lamb.
Kenzie, as Makenzie’s friends routinely refer to her, knew that a 4-H project was going to take work. She was up to it. From the day she brought Rose home to the family farm in May, the two became one. Inseparable at times. The fact that her good friend Dash Jones was also raising a lamb for this year’s fair, just spurred her on. It became a shared passion and one they often combined efforts and shared duties with.
That relationship with Rose, and Dash and Kenzie’s friendship would be put to the test this summer.
Summer is not all work for youngsters raising animals for the fair. There is still time for a little play. Living in a mountain valley provides a lot of opportunities to play for a pair of healthy nine-year-olds.
On July 2, the Peters and Jones families were enjoying a float on the Payette River near their homes in Garden Valley. Dash and Kenzie, as they often are, were together on a paddleboard.
Dash noticed that Kenzie appeared to be unusually tired. So he did most of the paddling and while he mentioned it to their parents when they got off the river, no major concern was raised.
The following morning, Kenzie’s parents Kylie and Richard were alarmed to a waking Kenzie with slurred speech, a facial drooping on her right side, and swelling in her left eye. She was markedly unsteady on her feet.
Kenzie was immediately rushed to the emergency room at St. Luke’s. It was quickly determined that “she had a fluid-filled mass that was pushing on her brain stem, about the size of a ping pong ball,” her mother Kylie recalls.
“We were devastated. Worried beyond belief. Had never heard of such a thing,” Kylie said.
Surgery to drain the fluid from the cyst-like mass was performed and Kenzie was quickly released and returned home to her family, friends, and her project lamb Rose. A biopsy revealed no evidence of cancer or other complication with the cyst itself.
“Doctors were cautiously optimistic,” Kylie said. “None of them had ever seen anything like this in a child before. They were unsure of what the outcome would be.”
After a few of days at home, returning to her chores and daily routines, Kenzie began vomiting, and the neurologic symptoms returned.
Further testing revealed that the source of Kenzie’s problem was a “cavernous blood vessel malformation.” according to Kylie. “It was bleeding into the cyst and causing it to fill again and rapidly increase pressure on the brain stem that it was nestled against.”
“It came back with a vengeance,” said Kylie. “They went back in and performed another surgery to relieve the pressure and assess what more could be done. It was a rough couple of days but Kenzie was soon able to come home again.”
But she didn’t just come home to her family, friends, and Rose. She saw a lot of her plans for the summer go off the rail as now she was making multiple trips each week back to Boise for further testing and for physical therapy to help restore some of her motor skills. The pressure and the surgeries had impacted those motor skills and its likely to take a long time to fully restore.
That’s where Dash comes back into the picture.
It became apparent that Kenzie was not going to be healthy enough to complete the training and actually show Rose at the Fair the first week of August.
“Even facing another brain surgery, Kenzie seemed most upset about not getting to show and sell her lamb,” Kylie said.
Before Kenzie even left the hospital the second time, Dash volunteered to show Rose for her.
“We were already several weeks behind due to the sheep coughing and not being able to work with them,” Kylie recalls as she watched Dash step in for his friend. “For nearly a month he spent four to five hours every day feeding, exercising, and training them (he had his own sheep to prepare as well) to set up their feet. By the time the Fair came around both animals were show-ready and performing amazingly well. Of course Dash’s little sister Lola helped a lot as well.”
Showmanship of an animal at Fair is as much about the relationship between the animal and its owner as it is about the animal itself. 4-H rules do not allow for substitute animals or owners to step in at the last minute. That appeared to be the end of the road and a disappointment for Kenzie and Rose. Not for Dash and Fair officials however. They determined they could allow Dash to sell Rose for Makenzie at the auction.
Dash made it to the championship round with his lamb Todd — placing high in both showmanship and quality judging. That put him in the sales ring for the Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, Aug. 5. Todd brought a nice price.
Since the sale of Rose was a little out of the traditional sale routine, it was determined to place her in the arena at the end of the regular auction. By now a lot of momentum had been generated by Kenzie’s family and friends in the Garden Valley 4-H Club.
With Kenzie well enough to come to the final day of the Fair, her club members showed up decked out in t-shirts emblazoned with two messages — “Show up for Kenzie” and “Show Strong”. They did both.
Auction bidders had already committed over $500,000 to the project animals that had been auctioned off in the traditional format. But that wouldn’t stop them from taking note of something special as Dash, Lola and Kenzie entered the sales ring with Rose.
“The four of us proud parents watched with tears in our eyes, grateful that we could all experience this moment together,” Kylie said. “We stood in stunned silence as the bidding went higher and higher, until the auctioneer announced “Sold for $9,500!”.”
Youth Livestock sales have a unique feature that allows unsuccessful bidders to file “add-on” bids to simply supplement the winning bid for the benefit of the youthful owners. Add-ons for Rose amounted to more than twice what the winning bid went for.
“None of us were expecting this outcome,” Kylie said. “Even with insurance the medical costs are daunting. It was amazing to see so many people supporting this family, many of whom were total strangers. I felt so proud to be part of this moment that represented everything I love about 4-H, FFA, small towns and living in Idaho. There were many people working behind the scenes to make this moment possible, and we are forever grateful to them.”
The story doesn’t end at the auction for Kenzie. Doctors believe that the malformation in her blood vessel could have been there since birth. Its location is the problem. Exactly how to permanently remedy the situation is still to be determined.
“We are waiting for the brain to heal from the surgeries and brain trauma already experienced,” Kylie said. “The good news is that it is not cancer, there is no chemotherapy, the cyst that received the leaking blood is not a tumor. The location however is in a very expensive area of the brain — in terms of potential impact. They thought there was only a 4 percent chance of it reoccurring after the first operation. How will it manifest itself in coming weeks — or even years as she grows to maturity — is to be determined.”
Kenzie is slated for further testing and brain stem imaging on Sept. 20. Those tests may determine if additional surgery will be an option to find a more permanent solution; or may determine that an extended wait-and-see approach will continue to hang over the vibrant nine-year-old for now.
Regardless, Makenzie Peters and her family know that they have a community behind them and that amazing things happen when communities come together.