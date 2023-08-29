Support Local Journalism


For many months it had been Makenzie Peters’ ambition to raise up a lamb and show it at the Gem Boise County Fair this summer. It would mean lots of hours of work — feeding, grooming, training for showmanship behaviors. Never did the nine-year old from Garden Valley imagine what an emotional and precarious journey awaited her and Rose, her young Dorset lamb.

Kenzie, as Makenzie’s friends routinely refer to her, knew that a 4-H project was going to take work. She was up to it. From the day she brought Rose home to the family farm in May, the two became one. Inseparable at times. The fact that her good friend Dash Jones was also raising a lamb for this year’s fair, just spurred her on. It became a shared passion and one they often combined efforts and shared duties with.


