A new feature, expected to become an annual event, debuts in a separate publication in the Dec. 9 print edition of the Messenger-Index.
The Best of Gem County is the result of an on-line nomination and voting opportunity for Gem County consumers to voice their opinions on the products and services they like best. There is nothing scientific about it — its truly a customer driven popularity contest.
We were pleasantly surprised at how engaged some clientele became in the project, supporting a favorite barber, florist, attorney or proclaiming who has the best burger.
The number of businesses that received nominations was impressive. Frankly, we heard about businesses we didn’t even know existed. Some are brand new and others have quietly been building clientele in the community for years.
The one common denominator for the nominated businesses is that they are almost without exception, small independent and locally owned concerns. Comments from the voters supported that feature. The result is just another bunch of good reasons to “Shop Local” this holiday season — and throughout the year.
Help us uncover even more categories and more “Gems” next fall.