More rabid bats in East Idaho

Health officials reported Friday that two rabid bats were found in Valley and Boise counties.

Two bats found in Valley County and Boise County respectively have tested positive for rabies, making it the first rabid bat discoveries in those counties this year, according to a Central District Health news release.

The first bat tested positive July 21 and was found by a vaccinated dog inside a cabin in McCall.


