In a time of economic uncertainty attributable in a large part to efforts to rein in the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the City of Emmett and Gem County have been tasked with coming up with a reasonable budget for the next fiscal year. As the new budget year approaches on Oct. 1, both local government entities have settled on budgets they call “tight but workable.” Each has done so by not counting on any help from outside and relying on conservative business practices to achieve balanced budgets.
Local government officials always find the summer to be a time of “walking on egg shells” as they prepare budgets for the coming fiscal years. Balancing service demands with available resources and limiting tax impacts can be precarious. This summer has provided an additional uncertainty with expenses generated by coronavirus health requirements, federal and state funding offers to supplement those expenses, and the unknown future impact of the continuing efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread.
Gem County
The budget approved for Gem County reflects a two percent decrease from the current year budget. Of the $13,914,091 budgeted for income and expenses, 40 percent of it is derived from property taxes.
“We are struggling to make ends meet,” Bryan Elliott, chairman of the Gem County Board of Commissioners. “Projections are all over the board. Trying to get a grasp on what’s real is a challenge.”
Maintaining services and controlling costs are the major focuses.
“We have tried to be very conservative,” Elliott said. We have included a 2% employee raise with a caveat for an additional 1% if new building revenues come in higher than expected. We have a long list of needs – particularly roads and ADA upgrades at the courthouse. We are doing everything we can to not have to limit services further.”
Elliott pointed out that raw asphalt costs are up seven percent in recent months. That means a few less miles of roads to be redone. “We will try to stay on top of potholes but major repaving projects will be limited,” he said.
In preparing the FY 2021 budget, Elliott says the commissioners did not consider the CARES funds offered by the State.
“The number of strings and limitations attached to those funds may make it unwise to accept. Since by definition they are to be directly tied to COVID related expenses it doesn’t appear our expenses there are enough to offset the lost revenue the restrictions would impose.”
The funds offered to counties and cities by Governor Little from the COVID-19 related federal CARES funding require entities excepting funds to pass those on as property tax relief.
“Gem County has the second lowest property tax rates in the State.” Elliott said. “We are behind on growth and if we take those state funds we can’t take a three percent budget increase or capture foregone increases in the future to help make up for where we are behind. There are some counties that are out of line in their taxing numbers, we don’t believe we are. “
Elliott also identified an additional challenge facing the commissioners when dealing with growth.
“One factor is that people moving into the area are demanding more services – services they may have received where they came from. They want that same level of service but they moved here for the lower taxes that won’t provide for that level of service,” Elliott said.
City of Emmett
Emmett’s budget for FY 2021 also does not account for CARES funding. The City opted to not even apply for the money, citing lack of eligible expenses.
Instead, Emmett continued to employ a budget process that Mayor Gordon Petrie equated with “a normal household budget of an hourly wage earner”
The FY ‘21 budget has been set at $8,273,877. That is just under a two percent decrease from the previous year’s budget. Of the total budget, 22.7 percent is derived from property taxes.
“Like a frugal household we plan the budget to match the income. Unlike normal households we don’t have the option of taking on side jobs to generate additional income to meet any unexpected expenses,” Petrie said.
While the city doesn’t have “side jobs”, it does work hard at finding supplemental funding.
“We obtain grants for extra cash,” Petrie said. “Public Works, System Administration, Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Library have been extra-productive in obtaining grants over the years. These grants allow any surplus to be used for unexpected expenses over the years.”
Because many of the grants are not determined or guaranteed prior to budget year determination, they cannot be included in the advanced budgeting process. They become a potential wish list fulfillment source. Those wish lists often contain some basic needs as well.
“Utilizing this process for the upcoming fiscal year meant we had to lay off one employee and redistribute the duties of that employee to several others,” Petrie said. “Sometimes one department may choose to reduce expenses to allow another department to fund a greater or more pressing need.”
Like a family budget, Petrie says that the City of Emmett has worked hard in recent years to keep costs down by “maintaining what we have versus replacement purchases.”
“Moreover, we do much of the road, sewer and water construction in-house,” Petrie said. “We used to contract much of that out. We get better every year at these construction tasks, thus, allowing us to stretch our infrastructure dollars.”
Emmett Schools
Perhaps the budget most directly affected by coronavirus issues and changing government allocations is the Emmett Independent School District’s. It is also the one having the least amount of fluctuation currently as far as property taxes are concerned.
The only property tax revenue received by Emmett Schools is the amount generated by a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy approved by voters in the spring of 2019. That $1,500,000 per year will expire after this fiscal year unless voters approve a new levy in the spring of 2021. No plans have been announced yet for a spring levy or a potential school bond vote.
The budget adopted by the ESD Board in June for this school year reflected a substantial cut in operational funds, as requested by Governor Little and the State Board of Education. Those cuts have been somewhat modified by recently announced additional state funding through the use of federal COVID relief funds.
The final actual budget realized by the District at the end of this school year could be significantly different than the one adopted in June.
Other Budgets Approved
Gem County Mosquito Abatement District
The GCMAD has approved an operation budget for FY ‘21 of $713,087. That is a slight decrease from FY ‘20 when it budgeted for $718,593.
Valor Health
Though Valor Health does not receive any direct property tax dollars from Gem County funds, it is a community owned hospital under the budget scrutiny of the Gem County Commission. Valor Health’s overall budget for 2021 of $30,960,215 has been approved by the Commissioners.
Gem Fire District #1
The $1,084,182 approved budget for the rural fire district that encompasses most of Gem County south and west of Black Canyon Dam reflects a 7.6 percent decrease. Current property tax accounts for 34 percent of the budgeted total.
Gem Fire District #2
The District serving upper Gem County has a budget for FY ‘21 set at $51,034, nearly the same as a year ago.
Gem County Recreation District
The household assessment for residents in the Gem County Recreation District will increase $2.82 cents this year. The annual fee will now be $59.32 and will provide approximately 51 percent of the $818,305 revenue budgeted for the coming year.
Additional Taxing Districts apply to a designated portion of the county property. They include an Ola Library District and various cemetery and irrigation districts.
Net Taxpayer Costs May Be Lower
The bottom line for many taxpayers may be a lower total tax bill this December. Tax levy rates are lower for the most part. The levy rate is the amount of taxes applied to each $1,000 of taxable property values. Because most of the budgets approved for the coming year are level or lower, but appraised taxable values are up considerably, the levy rate should be lower – perhaps as much as 40 percent in some cases.
If the taxpayers taxable appraised value received in June increased more than 40 percent this year, however, then a total tax bill increase is likely.
According to Gem County Assessor Hollie Strang, the total 2020 Gem County Certified Value has been set at $1,897,197,706. That is up from $1,276,546,113 in 2019. After subtracting property tax exemptions – primarily homeowner exemptions – the total taxable value for the Gem County Taxing District is $1,436,627,001.
Exact tax bill numbers will be sent out by the Gem County Treasurers Office in late November. Don’t call Treasurer Megan Keene early to get a calculation, however. The budgets approved by each of the local entities and the corresponding new levy rates must undergo Idaho State Tax Commission review and approval which is not due until October 26. Once that is completed Keene’s office can begin what she calls the “Tax Drive Process” to prepare statements for mailing no later than the fourth Monday of November.