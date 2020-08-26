Backing the Blue

In an effort to show support to those in law enforcement during a time when the profession is under scrutiny and attack, many Emmett residents showed their colors last week.
During the week of August 16-22, Gem County businesses and residents displayed their support for the men and women in uniform with a series of “Back the Blue” recognition’s.
The Corner Deli offered free meals the entire week to those who have served and are currently serving.
“We have been blessed with this little deli and the community we live in,” said Josh Jenkins, The Corner Deli owner. “We appreciate all those who fight to protect us and put their lives on the line. Providing them lunch is our way of letting them know we appreciate them and stand with them.”
Talc & Tonic Barber Shop gave a free shampoo hot towel scalp massage with their services.
“My husband is a veteran in the Marine Corps, and we have lots of family that have or are currently serving in all branches of the military,” said Faith White, owner of Talc & Tonic. “We decided to offer a free shampoo with our haircuts to the men in blue as a thank you for all they do. Being a military family we know firsthand the hard work, dedication and sacrifice it takes to put on a uniform every day and serve. It’s the least we can do to thank them and show our support.”
Sonshine Acres offered a complimentary “Blessing Basket” during the week, full of their award-winning, fresh produce to anyone in law enforcement that works or lives in the Emmett area.
“As a veteran and also someone on the sheriff posse, I think we (Ted and Angel) understand more than others that it’s also about the family involvement in this type of work. When these officers are out on their job there’s typically a spouse and children home,” said Ted Kovarik of Sonshine Acres. “Sonshine Acres offers what we can to help out and let them know that even around the world we see the unusual behavior going on. But, here in Emmett, we support our law enforcement.”
Other businesses in the valley decided to give daily discounts or have specials running well into October.
“We give a 10% discount to all First Responders and Military personnel/ spouses every day, and Veterans Day 25%,” said David and RoxeAnne Crawford, owners of New Leaf Thrift. “We honor and respect their service to local communities and our nation for the commitment and sacrifices they and their families have made in caring for and keeping all of us safe. They make the world a better place to live!”
The Gathering Place is offering a 30% discount on all room rent fees for upcoming family events through October 31, 2020. “You must ask for the discount when making your reservation,” said Baraba Huguenin. “Thank you to all the members of our law enforcement.”
Others showed their support for law enforcement through their creativity. Donna Schmidt, a community volunteer, made a police themed blanket that was gifted to Police Chief Kunka and bumper stickers that say “I support Emmett Police Department.”
Back the Blue flags and American Flags were on display throughout the community including on rural fence posts and mail boxes all the way to Ola.
The common message throughout was a consistent thank you to the men and women who serve in law enforcement in Gem County with the tag line that Emmett is here to #backtheblue.