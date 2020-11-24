New this year, Christmas tree permits will be available for purchase online at Recreation.gov. The Boise National Forest announced the new option last week to hopefully avoid a late season rush for permits.
The benefits to online sales are twofold: 1. added convenience for visitors; 2. providing a safer alternative to in-person transactions. Visitors can begin cutting trees Nov. 21 — Dec. 25.
If you’re not online inclined, Christmas tree permits will remain available at some local outlets:
n B & W Fuels, (208) 365-2291
1900 N Washington Ave.
Emmett, ID 83617
Open: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed weekends
n Ray’s Corner Market (208) 793-2391
445 State Highway 55
Horseshoe Bend, ID 83629
Open: Everyday: 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.
n Garden Valley Chevron (208) 462-3869
P.O. Box 447
Garden Valley, ID 83622
Open: Everyday — 7 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Boise National Forest Ranger District offices may be closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Know before you go and call ahead before heading out!
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Interagency Visitor Center WILL NOT be selling Christmas tree permits. For more information:
n Boise National Forest Supervisor Office — 208-373-4039
n The Idaho City Ranger District (208) 392-6681 – call for curbside service: Monday – Friday
n Lowman Ranger District (208) 259-3361
n Emmett Ranger District (208) 365-7000
n Cascade Ranger District (208) 382-7400 – call for curbside service: Monday – Friday.
Each Christmas tree permit allows up to 3 trees to be cut per family at $10 per tree. All purchased permits are only valid on the Boise National Forest. A Christmas tree permit is for personal use only and use of permits for commercial purposes is prohibited. Permits are non-refundable and the purchaser must be at least 18 years in age.
Permits purchased online are $10 with an additional $2.50 service fee, then printed by the purchaser (printer access is required). Recreation.gov purchasers must have the printed permit in possession and displayed on their vehicle dash when harvesting a tree.
All purchases from the vendors are provided with a Christmas tree permit and tags. The tags are attached to a limb of the cut tree.
USDA Forest Service, in coordination with the “Every Kid Outdoors” (EKO) program, fourth and fifth-graders who participate in the program can receive a free Christmas tree Permit! The EKO initiative is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.
The initiative provides a free pass to all fourth and fifth-grade students who first go to https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm and complete the application process for a voucher. Visit recreation.gov, choose purchase tree, add quantity. Enter the EKO voucher number when prompted.
All permits obtained through recreation.gov have $2.50 service fee including the EKO. Commercial vendors do not participate in the “Every Kid Outdoors” program.
Harvesting a Christmas tree is a fun adventure and often a traditional family event. Please review the Christmas tree general conditions and map for optimal areas and be fully prepared for winter travel.
If an unusually heavy snowfall occurs and forest roads become a safety concern for the public, some areas may be closed early to Christmas tree gathering. Forest roads are not plowed. Call ahead and check websites for road conditions before heading out. Please do not block private or county roadways at any time.
To provide for family safety, officials advise a few simple guidelines:
n Follow the general conditions provided.
n Practice winter survival and driving techniques.
n Bring the right tools, such as a saw and a shovel, so the tree can be cut to within 6” of the ground’s surface.
n Take along emergency equipment, plenty of food and water, and try to use a 4-wheel drive vehicle if you are planning to travel in snow country.
n Always inform neighbors and family friends of the route you intend to take, include a map of your destination, and the time that you plan to be gone.
n Be prepared for the possibility of a long hike or snowmobile ride while searching for the perfect tree.
n According to Idaho state law, any vehicle carrying a load that extends more than 4 feet past the tailgate, must display a red or florescent orange flag tied on the end of the load to caution other drivers.