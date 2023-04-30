There are at least nine new trees taking root this week in Emmett after being transplanted to three locations last week as part of an annual Arbor Day tradition in the community.
Trees this year were provided by the Gem County Soil & Water Conservation District. This is the third year that the local organization has donated trees within its District.
Arbor Day is a national holiday (just not days off for most Americans) that recognizes the importance of trees.
Arbor Day was first celebrated in Nebraska on April 10, 1874, following a proclamation by Gov. Robert W. Furnas. In less than a decade, the idea for the holiday caught on in other states until, by 1882, its observance had become a national event. While most states observe Arbor Day on the last Friday of April each year, the date may vary from state to state depending on the traditional weather patterns in those states.
The most common way people celebrate Arbor Day is to get together in groups to plant trees, so optimal tree planting time is not the same in all states. Fortunately, the last week of April works pretty well for Idaho.
We haven't been able to verify exactly the first Arbor Day observance in Emmett, but we do know that it has been officially recognized at least for the past 21 years as such recognition is required for a city to earn the "Tree City USA" designation which Emmett holds.
In his proclamation declaring April 28 as Arbor Day in Emmett, Mayor Petrie cited the valuable resource trees provide in helping reduce the erosion of top soil, naturally cleaning the air, providing habitat for wildlife, serving as a renewable resource giving us multitudes of products from wood to paper, and producing life-giving oxygen.
Speaking at the planting ceremony, Petrie urged “all citizens to plant trees to promote the well-being of this and future generations."
The standards to qualify for the Tree City USA designation are:
1 – Having a tree committee or city forestry department.
2 – Having a city tree care ordinance.
3 – Spending at least $2 per capita in either financial resources or in-kind services to maintain its tree program.
4 – Proclaim and celebrate Arbor Day.
The partnership of the City with the Gem County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is a natural. The District was formed in 1954 to provide voluntary land and water conservation practices, working with private land owners and users to conserve and protect Gem County's natural resources.
The District first became involved in Arbor Day activities three years ago when they donated a large Colorado Spruce at Bowman Family Memorial Park in downtown Emmett.
Last year they teamed up with Baxter Wholesale Nursery to provide three Triumph Elms for the Emmett Cemetery. This year SWCD, again working with Baxter's, donated three Triumph Elms for Emmett Middle School, three London Plane Sycamores to Emmett City Park and three more Triumph Elms to the cemetery.
While the tree partnership is relatively new for the SWCD, they have been helping to promote conservation efforts in the community for many years. Prior to the Arbor Day contributions, they have conducted poster and speech contests in the schools. This year's theme for each is "One Water".
They have also helped build pollinator garden boxes for local school and distributed hundreds of seedlings for students to take home to plant. The District has been involved in weed eradication education - not only for students but for many homeowners who might not be completely aware of the pitfalls of weeds growing out of control.
The engagement with landowners is a key component of the SWCD mission. They have grant programs available for irrigation projects and provide review advice for new land management projects.
They currently even have a no-till-drill available for a nominal rental cost that can be a great assist to landowners. Overseeding or restoring grasses and other desired vegetation where over-use or invasive weed growth has created unproductive and highly erosive environments can be a water saver as well an environment enhancer.
The SCWD meets the first Monday of every month and you can contact them in the USDA building at 1857 Highway 16, Ste. B in Emmett.