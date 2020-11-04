The deadline to submit an application for Thanksgiving meat and Toys For Tots has been extended one week, until Nov. 10. You may also ask for a Christmas Cheer Basket of food on the same application.
Applications are available on the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition Facebook page or at WICAP, 213 E. Main St. Or you may ask for one by email to emmettfriendship@gmail.com.
They can be returned to WICAP or the Tuesday Friendship Pantry or Friendship Dinner, at 719 S. Johns.
For information, call 208-369-7915.