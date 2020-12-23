Haley and Sawyer Brabb were sensing a sharp absence in their lives as the Christmas season approached this year. The also felt that they weren’t alone. To fill that emptiness in their holiday cheer they decided to do something about it – and share it with the entire community in hopes that their idea might also bring some comfort to others.
Fourteen-year-old Haley and her ten-year-old brother Sawyer lost their father in an accident in Arizona on October 10. As the holidays approached, the realization that Matt Brabb would not be coming to see them began to take hold.
“We knew that this year would be missing a lot,” Haley said. “The more we talked about what we were missing we also realized we weren’t alone. We talked it over with our mother and decided to decorate a tree with a special ornament remembering Dad. Then we decided we wanted to share the opportunity with others.”
That’s when they made a few business contacts and put together the idea of an “Angel Tree” that would be available for all the community to engage with.
The engagement of the community shines through in the manner in which the tree found its place in Bowman Family Memorial Park. Heart N Home Hospice donated the tree – a tree they had purchased from a Calvary Christian School fundraiser. Kiwanis Club of Emmett welcomed the placement of the tree in the Park at the corner of Washington and Main in Emmett.
“There is some healing that comes with doing something specific to remember Dad and I think we can all use a little of that right now,” Haley said.
Saturday Haley and Sawyer set up in the Gazebo in Bowman Park to help others create ornaments to go on the tree. They invite anyone who wants to add an ornament to the tree in memory of a loved one they have lost to do so. They tree will remain in the park through New Years.