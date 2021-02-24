As of last week, all six counties in the District 3 jurisdiction of Southwest District Health are now classified in the yellow health alert level. Gem County was moved to that designation last week, joining the other five counties. SWDH reports that while COVID-19 continues to spread throughout District 3, some areas are experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19, with declining daily incidence rates and positivity rates.
As of February 13, 2021, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 1.67.
Gem County was moved to the yellow health alert level, due to a decreasing incidence rate and positivity rate. Gem County has a daily incidence rate of 1.46 daily cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing. The test positivity rate for Gem County is 6.53% which is decreasing and nearing the SWDH goal of 5.00% or less.
Three congregate care facilities in Gem County are facing sustained COVID-19 outbreaks. 56% of new cases that were contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is trending down and indicates an increase in community transmission. Of the individuals who could identify their exposure source, most were attributed to household. Multiple sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in a Gem County school with no evidence of transmission within the school.
The latest congregate numbers for Gem County as of Feb. 21 indicate that 1,687 residents have tested positive, either confirmed or probable, for COVID-19 since records began to be accumulated a year ago. The number of deaths in the county attributed to coronavirus involvement stands at 30.
Valor reports that its latest 30-day rolling test positivity average is 13.71% and that last week of the 12 COVID tests conducted in the Emergency Department, none were positive.
With the reduction in COVID cases in the school district, county and region, the Emmett School District has switched to biweekly reporting of their numbers, unless a spike in numbers should recur.
ESD reports just one confirmed COVID case and one probable case in the past week. That is the third consecutive week the district is reporting low numbers and gives everyone a reason to celebrate.
“That bodes really well for Emmett’s students,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “We’re keeping students and staff safe in a face-to-face environment — and the best environment for learning.”