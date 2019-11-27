Albertsons delivers hope to Idaho Foodbank

Albertsons employees and customers teamed up during the annual “Turkey Bucks” campaign to raise food and funds to help the one in eight Idahoans facing hunger this holiday season. Starting in mid-October, shoppers at the Albertsons in Eastern Idaho and Treasure Valley locations were given the opportunity to make a $1, $5 or $10 donation. Generous donations from 13 stores were converted into 4,199 full turkey dinners that were delivered by Albertsons employees to The Idaho Foodbank on Nov. 18. This delivery tops last year’s record of 3,067 meals and ensures that at least 4,199 Idaho households will have the chance to experience a hearty Thanksgiving meal.
The “Turkey Bucks” campaign continues until Nov. 28, at participating Albertsons stores. Food raised through the “Turkey Bucks” program will go towards The Idaho Foodbank’s goal to distribute food for 2.8 million meals in the final two months of 2019.